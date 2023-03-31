featured Saturday cleanup in Kingsport postponed From staff reports Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Mar 31, 2023 25 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email CONTRIBUTED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT — The Keep Kingsport Beautiful cleanup scheduled for Saturday morning at the intersection of Stone Drive and John B. Dennis Highway has been postponed due to the threat of inclement weather. The cleanup, sponsored by Honda Kingsport, has been rescheduled for Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to noon. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports For more information, contact Sharon Hayes at shayes@KingsportChamber.org or call (423) 392-8814. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Meteorology Bureaucratic Terminology Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Follow Cliff Hightower Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you ON AIR Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Kingsport Times News 701 Lynn Garden, Kingsport, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.