KINGSPORT — The Keep Kingsport Beautiful cleanup scheduled for Saturday morning at the intersection of Stone Drive and John B. Dennis Highway has been postponed due to the threat of inclement weather.

The cleanup, sponsored by Honda Kingsport, has been rescheduled for Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

For more information, contact Sharon Hayes at shayes@KingsportChamber.org or call (423) 392-8814.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you