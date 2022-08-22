KINGSPORT — For the third year in a row, the Santa Train won't be making its 110-mile run from Kentucky to downtown Kingsport.
This would have been the train's 80th annual run had the COVID-19 pandemic not happened and the nation's supply chain had not been negatively impacted.
Concerns that crowds attracted to the train's stops would spread the virus caused distribution of Santa Train gifts to shift to drive-up stay-in-your-car events in 2020 and 2021.
That method will be followed again this year. The culprit, however, isn't COVID-19. It's the nation's supply-chain demands and staffing challenges that will keep the Santa Train from running the rails.
CSX and Santa Train partners Food City, Appalachian Power, Soles4Souls and the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce announced they will once again hold an alternative version of the Santa Train rather than running the physical train.
“Several months of planning goes into bringing the Santa Train to life each year, meaning we are faced with making decisions as early as possible,” said Bryan Tucker, vice president of corporate communications at CSX. “Due to current supply chain and ongoing staffing challenges across our network, all of CSX’s resources and personnel are needed to help serve our customers and keep the nation’s economy moving. Because of this, we came to the difficult decision that it is not feasible for us to run the train in 2022.”
The giving spirit Santa usually brings by train still will appear as usual. But instead of at stops along the CSX tracks betwixt Kingsport and Shelby, Kentucky, members of Team Santa Train will distribute gifts at key Food City locations near the train’s usual route.
Although the physical train will not run, CSX intends to work with local partners to distribute 5,000 gift backpacks full of toys and winter accessories to families along the route the train traditionally serves.
Each year from 1943-2019, the Santa Train delivered gifts to folks of all ages between Southeastern Kentucky and downtown Kingsport.
Since 2001, gifts have been distributed only at specific stops along the train’s 110-mile route.
And each of those stops typically drew hundreds of people who gather well ahead of the train’s arrival and press against its rear platform and often spread down the tracks several train car lengths after the train comes to a stop. Santa tosses soft items from the rear platform. And his helpers exit the train at each stop to walk among the crowds. They do so to hand out heftier gifts that can’t safely be thrown — and also to make the event a more personal experience.
“We’ve been working hard over the last few months to procure backpacks, toys and other accessories for distribution,” Tucker said. “We are thankful for each of our partners and look forward to working alongside them to spread cheer in Appalachia this holiday season.”
More information about the event and gift pickup locations will be announced soon. Attendees along the route can follow @SantaTrain on Facebook for periodic updates.
