The Santa Train always draws a crowd.

 By J.H. OSBORNE

KINGSPORT — For the third year in a row, the Santa Train won't be making its 110-mile run from Kentucky to downtown Kingsport.

This would have been the train's 80th annual run had the COVID-19 pandemic not happened and the nation's supply chain had not been negatively impacted.

