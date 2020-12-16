KINGSPORT - With Christmas just over a week away, The Salvation Army units in the Tri-Cities are working hard to make the holiday cheerful for thousands across the area.
"We still have a few angels that can be adopted from some of our Angel Trees," said Major Joseph May. "Our focus now is to have those angels returned in time to distribute them before Christmas."
The Bristol and Johnson City units have already collected their toys and are distributing items this week.
The deadline for returning Angel Tree gifts in Kingsport is this Saturday, December 19.
Bristol's distribution for Washington County, Virginia was held Tuesday, and their distribution for Bristol, Virginia/Tennessee is Thursday.
The Johnson City unit is distributing gifts to Carter County at the Armory on Wednesday, and to their remaining service area at the Appalachian Fairgrounds on Friday.
"We are humbled by the tremendous show of support for our Angel Tree Program," says Kingsport's May. "In such a challenging year for all of us, it is truly remarkable to see how people still think of others who are less fortunate than themselves."
While angels are going well, May says The Salvation Army is seeing a slump in its Red Kettle effort this year. To date Salvation Army units across the Tri-Cities have reached about 60% of their goal with just a little more than a week to go. Combined, they have collected $267,435 of the $450,000 goal to date.
The Kingsport unit is down about $10,000 from this point last year. The Bristol unit reports a decrease of about $8,000.
"The level of giving actually seems to be up. But we have had fewer bell ringers and volunteers this year, so we haven't been able to cover all of our locations, which equates to collections being down," May explained.
But May is still optimistic.
"We still have a week to go, though. And because of the way the calendar lays out, we actually have two more days to ring bells than last year. We are counting on the generosity of our Tri-Cities neighbors to help us cross the finish line and Rescue Christmas for thousands of needy neighbors across the region."
Funds collected during the Red Kettle Campaign are used to supply food and toys at Christmas, but also to meet direct service needs such as feeding programs, clothing, rent and utility payments, emergency shelter, and youth character-building programs throughout the year.
The Salvation Army, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in 1865, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for 130 years in the United States.
Nearly 30 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through its broad array of social services which range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children. 82 cents of every dollar spent is used to carry out those services in 5,000 communities nationwide. To learn more, visit www.salvationarmyusa.org.