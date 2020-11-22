From staff reports
”Enter His gates with thanksgiving and His courts with praise; give thanks to Him and praise His name.” — Psalm 100:4.
KINGSPORT — The Salvation Army will continue its annual tradition of providing a hot Thanksgiving meal for people in Kingsport who may not have food of their own.
Food service will begin at 11:30 a.m. Thanksgiving day at the Salvation Army, located at 505 Dale St. in Kingsport. It will be a traditional Thanksgiving meal featuring turkey and dressing with all the fixings.
“We provide a noontime meal to anyone who is hungry 365 days per year. But, on Thanksgiving, we try to make it extra special by serving turkey with all the fixings,” said Major Joseph May, corps officer of the Salvation Army in Kingsport. “This has become an annual tradition which our community looks forward to, and it’s well- attended and supported. Everyone is welcome.”
The dinner will be served from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. There will be safe distancing protocols in place, so seating will be limited for those who choose to dine in.
“But if you don’t mind waiting, you will be seated as quickly as possible,” May said. Takeaway meals will be available for those who do not want to dine in.
May says there is always a great outpouring of volunteer support for Thanksgiving dinner each year.
“Sometimes it’s been a challenge to find something for everyone to do,” he noted. “But it is so encouraging to see how many people want to help.”
Volunteers are always welcome on Thanksgiving and throughout the year as the Salvation Army serves a noontime meal daily in Kingsport.
The corps is also in the middle of its annual Red Kettle campaign and is in great need of volunteers to serve as bell ringers from now through Christmas Eve.
In addition to the meal being served on site Thursday, the Salvation Army in Kingsport recently distributed close to 100 Thanksgiving food boxes for those who have the means to prepare their own dinner at home.
Thanksgiving dinner and food boxes are made possible through contributions from the community and the Times News Rescue Fund. The food boxes, including a variety of food items and a turkey, were distributed Tuesday and Wednesday by staff members and volunteers.
“We want to make sure everyone has something to be thankful for on Thanksgiving,” May said.
Donations may be mailed to Salvation Army Kingsport, P.O. Box 2280, Kingsport, TN, 37662, or made online at www.salvationarmytennessee.org/kingsport. To volunteer, call (423) 246-6671.