KINGSPORT — With temperatures expected to dip into the single digits with strong winds and possibly snow, the region is preparing for a blustery holiday.
The Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport announced it will open a warming station at the 505 Dale St. location from Friday to Sunday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
“We are greatly concerned about the well-being and safety of our most vulnerable neighbors, those who are without housing, in this extreme cold weather,” said Capt. Aaron Abram, corps officer for the Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport.
“Spending time outdoors in the conditions our area will experience this weekend can lead to the risk of hypothermia, frostbite and in worst-case scenarios even the risk of death,” he said.
The warming station will allow people to escape the weather conditions, and it will provide access to food, hot and cold drinks, and a restroom. The regular lunch meal will be served at noon.
“Guests are welcome to stay in for the entire timeframe or come and go as they choose,” Abram said. “There is no cost for services at the Salvation Army.”
Because the warming station falls outside normal operating hours for the center, the Salvation Army is calling on the community’s support for three days’ worth of donations of ground coffee, half-and-half, hot cocoa, milk, juice, pre-made breakfast food and snacks (not containing nuts).
The Salvation Army is also asking for donations of cold-weather clothing items such as warm socks, gloves, hats and scarves.
In addition, volunteers are needed to help operate the warming station and keep it clean during operating hours. The Salvation Army emphasized the need for help on Christmas Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
All donated items can be brought to 505 Dale St. on Thursday between the hours of 9 a.m. and noon or 1-4 p.m.
“We do not want anyone to be out in these frigid temperatures. If you find yourself in need of a place to keep warm, please come to the Salvation Army,” Abram said.
Throughout the winter months, the Salvation Army operates as a White Flag (overnight) shelter when temperatures are predicted to reach 35 degrees or below. Additional beds are available on those nights on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests are required only to show their ID to claim a bed space.