KINGSPORT — With temperatures expected to dip into the single digits with strong winds and possibly snow, the region is preparing for a blustery holiday.

The Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport announced it will open a warming station at the 505 Dale St. location from Friday to Sunday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

