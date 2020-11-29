By CARMEN MUSICK
KINGSPORT — “How did we get here?”
It’s a question Major Jayne May and her staff at Salvation Army of Kingsport heard repeated time and again this year as new families came in seeking Christmas assistance for the first time in their lives.
“Nine times out of 10, it was (because of) COVID,” May said. “They would walk in and they’d look like a deer caught in headlights and they would just say, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing.’ Just to see that sense of confusion in their faces and their eyes was heartbreaking,” said May.
‘I used to adopt an angel — now my kids are one’
The Times News Rescue Fund, in partnership with the Salvation Army, provides holiday food assistance to more than 800 families in Lee, Scott and Wise counties in Virginia and the Kingsport corps’ service area in western Sullivan and Hawkins counties in Tennessee.
After more than 25 years with the Salvation Army, May said there was no doubt Christmas in the midst of a global pandemic would be different. She just didn’t know how.
“We didn’t quite know what to expect. … Johnson City and Bristol have both seen increases in their asks for Christmas. Overall, we have not. However, we have seen an increase in new clients who have never had to receive assistance before,” May said.
In interview after interview, May and her staff listened as people shared how the pandemic had impacted their families financially and left them searching for answers: “How did I get here?” “How did this happen?”
“I used to adopt an angel — now my kids are one.”
“These are people who’ve been responsible with their money. They’ve been responsible parents. They’ve been responsible renters. And, then all of a sudden, that thing they were counting on — their job — was gone,” May said.
They are employees of small businesses who were forced to close. They’re the single parents who don’t get enough hours to offset the cost of childcare and their bills. They are low-income families who may have received rent relief early in the pandemic, but now have those bills coming due.
“We saw people who are working two jobs and getting maybe only 10 hours at each job. That’s how badly hours were cut. They were able to find a second job, so you can tell they’re trying really hard, but they just can’t make ends meet right now,” May said.
“We might not need to help them next year, but we were here this year for them and I’m glad we could be.”
How you can help
The Times News Rescue Fund and your generosity — even in the midst of a pandemic — are the reason The Salvation Army can continue to serve those in need, May said.
“I want to believe the positive thing that has come out of COVID is that, first of all, we’ve all realized what’s really important — and because we weren’t traveling as much, we weren’t doing as much, we had a little extra income and we decided to give to support those that didn’t have it,” May said.
Tax-deductible donations can be mailed to the Times News Rescue Fund, 701 Lynn Garden Dr., Kingsport, TN, 37660.