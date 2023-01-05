KINGSPORT — The Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport is counting its blessings as the new year dawns. Thanks to the generosity of the community, the Kingsport corps’ 2022 Red Kettle Campaign ended on a high note — exceeding the goal by more than $60,000.

“We set a goal of $125,000 and, in the end, we exceeded that goal. We raised $186,530.” Capt. Aaron Abram announced Monday on the corps’ Facebook page.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.


Tags

Associate Editor

Carmen serves as associate editor at the Kingsport Times News and coordinates the Sports Live tweet team program.

Recommended for you