The Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport set a goal of $125,000 for its Red Kettle Campaign. Thanks to the generosity of the community, the corps raised $186,530 during the campaign which ran from Nov. 18 until Christmas Eve.
The Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport set a goal of $125,000 for its Red Kettle Campaign. Thanks to the generosity of the community, the corps raised $186,530 during the campaign which ran from Nov. 18 until Christmas Eve.
KINGSPORT — The Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport is counting its blessings as the new year dawns. Thanks to the generosity of the community, the Kingsport corps’ 2022 Red Kettle Campaign ended on a high note — exceeding the goal by more than $60,000.
“We set a goal of $125,000 and, in the end, we exceeded that goal. We raised $186,530.” Capt. Aaron Abram announced Monday on the corps’ Facebook page.
“We know it’s been a tough year for everyone in our community and across our country, and we were concerned going into this season of what the economic impact would have on our kettle season,” Abram said. “But Kingsport again stepped up — and stepped up big — to make sure their most vulnerable neighbors were taken care of this coming year in 2023,” Abram said.
Abram said the season is a bright spot in a year that has seen an exponential increase in both the need for services and the services the Salvation Army has been able to provide in greater Kingsport.
“What people sometimes don’t understand about kettles is that it’s not just about raising as much money as you can to hit a number at Christmastime. It’s funding that we use throughout the year to make an impact,” Abram said. “We’re excited about what this is going to allow us to do this coming year.”
Some highlights of the 2022 Red Kettle campaign included:
• Corporate matches: “Across the Tri-Cities, we were able to participate this year in a matching program with Ballad Health and Eastman Credit Union. They not only helped us out here in Kingsport, but also in Bristol and Johnson City, by matching all the kettle donations on those two given Fridays,” Abram said. Corporate matches, Abram said, give the community something to get excited about in helping to make sure the goal is met for that day.
• Volunteer bellringers: “Our volunteer numbers and our volunteer hours were up this year over year last year, which was up over the previous year,” Abram said. Volunteer bellringers, Abram said, bring an energy to the kettle and their collections are maximized because there is no overhead.
• Paid bellringers: “This year, for the first time ever in my 14 years of leading the kettle program, I ended the season with 75% of our paid workers still on staff, which is an incredibly high number talking to colleagues across Kentucky and Tennessee and even beyond,” Abram said. “The thing I would attribute that to most of all is that, from early on, our bell ringers really caught the sense of the mission they were doing. It wasn’t just a job for them. They saw the value of what the Salvation Army does, and they wanted to do their part to help us meet our goals so that we can do our mission. They made it their personal mission to show up every day and do everything they could to get those kettles full.”
• National Commander’s Challenge: The local kettle campaign got a boost from the Dec. 4 National Commander’s Challenge, during which the Kingsport community gave to the tune of $47,126.22 in a four-hour period of time. The number wasn’t enough to get Kingsport onto the leaderboard, but it definitely made a huge dent in the kettle goal, Abram said.
“We couldn’t do it without the community’s support, and we just thank them for allowing us to continue our mission of doing the most good every day,” Abram said.