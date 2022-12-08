Capts. Rebekah and Aaron Abram, corps officers for the Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport, will participate in the 2022 National Commander’s Red Kettle Challenge on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Walmart on Fort Henry Drive. Donations received in person or online using the QR code during that timeframe count toward the challenge.
Contributed/Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport
QR code for making online donations to Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport
KINGSPORT — The Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport has accepted a challenge from its national commander to attempt to raise more money than him in a four-hour period on Friday — part of a nationwide effort to collect $1.5 million in Red Kettle donations in just four hours.
A victory for the largest dollar amount raised in that time period would unseat Nashville as the reigning champion. The Salvation Army of Nashville raised more than $276,000 in just four hours during the 2021 National Commander’s Red Kettle Challenge.
For this year’s National Commander’s Challenge, Commissioner Kenneth Hodder challenged Salvation Army officers, employees, board members, and community supporters to raise more funds than him in a four-hour shift on Friday. He will ring at the Walmart in Alexandria, Virginia, from 3-7 p.m.
Capts. Aaron and Rebekah Abram with the Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport will collect challenge donations at Walmart on Fort Henry Drive on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Joining them will be members of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 979. They participate every Friday as bellringers throughout the holiday season.
All donations made during the four-hour time period, either at the kettle or online using the QR code, will count toward the Salvation Army of Kingsport’s total.
Eastman Credit Union has agreed to match up to $5,000 worth of donations.
“It’s a prize in itself when people from all walks of life give what they can to help others at the kettle,” said Rebekah Abram. “Raising $1.5 million nationally this year will be a sign to everyone that there are a lot of caring people out there.”
All funds donated during the National Commander’s Challenge stay in the communities where they are raised to support services during the holidays and throughout the new year.
This year, there are two ways to win in the challenge: collect the largest dollar amount in your four-hour time slot or collect the highest percentage of your overall kettle goal. The 2022 Red Kettle goal for Kingsport is $125,000.
“We have expanded the time we spend ringing bells and raising funds at our iconic Red Kettles each year so we can provide Christmas gifts, food and more to families around the holidays,” said Aaron Abram.
“But even so, the need we have seen take shape over the last few years makes events like the National Commander’s Red Kettle Challenge even more important. It is a rallying cry for our supporters and a boost of excitement to get out there and do our best Dec. 9. I’m confident that our community will come through and show the national commander and the rest of the Salvation Army around the country what we’re all about!”
Last year, the National Commander’s Challenge raised more than $1.1 million in four hours. More than 40 units participated from the USA Southern Territory, which boasted eight of the top 10 finishers in the competition, including the winning team from Nashville.