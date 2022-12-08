KINGSPORT — The Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport has accepted a challenge from its national commander to attempt to raise more money than him in a four-hour period on Friday — part of a nationwide effort to collect $1.5 million in Red Kettle donations in just four hours.

A victory for the largest dollar amount raised in that time period would unseat Nashville as the reigning champion. The Salvation Army of Nashville raised more than $276,000 in just four hours during the 2021 National Commander’s Red Kettle Challenge.

