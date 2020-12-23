KINGSPORT — The Salvation Army in Kingsport is counting on the community it has served for 90 years to come through down the stretch and rescue the 2020 Red Kettle campaign.
Kingsport needs to raise $15,000 by Thursday to meet its $120,000 goal for the year. Christmas Eve is the final day of bell ringing in the campaign. In the Tri-Cities, as of Saturday, only Johnson City had reached its goal. Bristol reported it would need to collect $39,000 this week to meet its $100,000 goal.
“We are really counting on our communities to help us finish these last few days of the Christmas season strong so we will have the funds we need to meet the needs of the most vulnerable through the rest of the year,” Kingsport’s Major Joseph May said.
Funds collected through the Red Kettles are used to purchase food, toys and clothing for The Salvation Army Christmas program. After Christmas expenses are met, collections are used to fund community programs throughout the year, including a daily meal program, the emergency shelter, grocery orders, rent and utility assistance and youth character-building programs.
“People have been very generous this year,” May said. “Our challenge has been having enough people to cover our locations.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors, The Salvation Army struggled to find enough manpower (volunteer or paid) to cover its usual kettle sites. Many locations also saw less foot traffic than previous years.
All three Tri-Cities units have completed their distribution of Angel Tree items, which means 2,753 children in the area will have gifts to open Christmas morning. All told, 4,532 people will receive either food, toys, clothing or gifts from The Salvation Army in the Tri-Cities this year.
Though it’s most visible at Christmastime, due to the iconic Red Kettles, The Salvation Army’s mission is “to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and meet human needs in His name without discrimination” 365 days a year.
You can donate at any Red Kettle through Christmas Eve or donate online at giveredkettle.org. Donations made online are designated to the unit serving the donor’s zip code. To specify a unit other than the one where you live, simply follow the instructions at the bottom of the donation page.