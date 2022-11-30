KINGSPORT — Even before cold weather moved in, the Salvation Army shelter was full, officials said.
“The shelter is always full this time of year, but what has been surprising to us is that we have been operating at capacity since August nearly every night,” Capt. Aaron Abrams, corps officer for the Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport, said.
Over the past several weeks, temperatures have dropped into the low 30s and even into the 20s at night. The Salvation Army opens additional beds during this time when the temperature drops below 35 degrees, called “white flag” beds.
Abrams said the shelter has nine beds for men and opens up any vacant beds in the women’s dormitory during those nights.
The shelter being at maximum capacity became an issue when a Tennessee law was put in place on July 1, Abrams said.
“We recognize this is due at least in part to the new regulations regarding camping that went into effect in July,” Abrams said. “We are glad to be able to provide a safe space for as many of our vulnerable neighbors as we can, but the need is great and we can only do so much.”
The law, passed by the Tennessee General Assembly earlier this year, makes it a felony for anyone to camp at parks or local public property. It makes it a misdemeanor to camp under bridges or along highways.
Abrams said since then all three Salvation Army shelters in the Tri-Cities area have been operating at capacity.
He said there is a great concern about the limitation of white flag beds.
“We are limited on the number of those, and these are probably the most needed of any as those who have found places to tuck away and avoid running afoul of those camping regulations are growing more vulnerable to the effects of weather,” Abrams said.
He said there are concerns that there will be many people without housing this winter because there are no places to go.
Abrams said at this time the Salvation Army is in need of items for those who can or cannot be housed.
Those items include coats, hats, gloves, scarves and hand or foot warmers.