BLOUNTVILLE — Sales tax collections across Sullivan County are exceeding expectations.
Sales tax collections countywide in March were up 11% compared to a year ago, according to a county press release. The city of Kingsport is also seeing increasing dividends, with sales tax figures showing an increase of more than $305,000 this March, compared to March 2022, the release stated.
City records show that has been an ongoing trend.
In February, the city pulled in more than 11% in sales tax collections over the year before. In December, Kingsport generated $2.3 million in sales tax collections, the most in its history.
Kingsport officials have said much of the revenue has come from inflation and the city’s ability to collect a larger slice of revenue from online shopping.
The countywide total of sales tax collections in March was $6.07 million compared to $5.4 million last March, county officials said.
The total amount of sales tax countywide, including Kingsport and Bristol, has totaled $52.9 million for the budget year.
That is an 11% increase over last year, the release stated.
The greatest growth in revenue was generated in Kingsport with its $305,000 sales tax collection. Bristol recorded $133,848 in March compared to last year, and the noncity portions of the county recorded $164,730. Bluff City reported more than $12,000 more than last March.
Half of the sales tax collections go to local school systems, which have seen more revenue as well.
For the budget year:
• Sullivan County Schools’ share is $11.42 million, up $814,000 compared to the same period a year ago.
• Kingsport City Schools’ share is $9.56 million, up $1.14 million compared to this point last year.
• Bristol Tennessee City Schools’ share is $5.35 million, up $691,000 compared to this point last year.
• Johnson City Schools’ share is $115,000, up $26,000 compared to this point last year.
The other half of sales tax collections goes back to the localities where they were generated.
To date this budget year, the non-school share for each locality is: Sullivan County, $4.51 million, up $685,000 (17.9%); Kingsport, $14.89 million, up $1.43 million (10.7%); Bristol, $6.45 million, up $506,000 (8.5%); Bluff City, $232,000, down $6,300 (-2.6%); Johnson City, $369,000, up $53,000 (16.6%).