BLOUNTVILLE — Sales tax collections across Sullivan County are exceeding expectations.

Sales tax collections countywide in March were up 11% compared to a year ago, according to a county press release. The city of Kingsport is also seeing increasing dividends, with sales tax figures showing an increase of more than $305,000 this March, compared to March 2022, the release stated.

