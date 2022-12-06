KINGSPORT — Don Royston had no formal training before playing the role of Santa Claus for the famed Appalachian Christmas tradition, the Santa Train. He took to his red suit and beard for the first time in 1999 knowing he’d need to bellow “Ho! Ho! Ho!” and “Merry Christmas” in true Saint Nick fashion. But little did he know of the memories and blessings the role would bring him for the next 20 years.

“Seeing some of those familiar faces — it just gives you chills when you think about the ride and the smiles and people thanking you,” Royston said. “And when you’re trying to get a specific stuffed animal or toy to somebody, they’ll part the waters for you and help you get it to them. It’s just special.”

