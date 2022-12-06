KINGSPORT — Don Royston had no formal training before playing the role of Santa Claus for the famed Appalachian Christmas tradition, the Santa Train. He took to his red suit and beard for the first time in 1999 knowing he’d need to bellow “Ho! Ho! Ho!” and “Merry Christmas” in true Saint Nick fashion. But little did he know of the memories and blessings the role would bring him for the next 20 years.
“Seeing some of those familiar faces — it just gives you chills when you think about the ride and the smiles and people thanking you,” Royston said. “And when you’re trying to get a specific stuffed animal or toy to somebody, they’ll part the waters for you and help you get it to them. It’s just special.”
Royston will share his experiences and the event’s history at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum’s free speaker series event on Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 7 to 9 p.m.
“They don’t want to hear about me,” Royston said. “I think they’ll want to hear about the history of it. I’ve gathered boxes of magazines, newspapers, video, just trying to put together something special for it.”
The Santa Train is an Appalachian tradition that brings Santa Claus — along with a team of helpers with bags of goodies for children and families — throughout Kentucky, Southwest Virginia and back down to Kingsport.
Though the Santa Train doesn’t stop off in Bristol, Royston told Bristol Now the Christmas event has close ties to Bristol, starting with the denim L.C. King Manufacturing Co. bags used to shuttle toys to boys and girls on the tracks.
“For several years, (the company) made satchels ... out of the railroad stripe. They’re long satchels that are similar to golf bags,” Royston said. “Our people get them off the train and load them with wrapping paper. We still use those today because of the kindness of L.C. King and Pointer Brand in Bristol. They’re a great made-in-the-USA company. I can’t say enough about their kindness over the years. And (the bags) are made out of denim, so they’re not going anywhere.”
You might believe Santa hails from the North Pole, but the one on the rails over the past 20 years is a Bristol, Tennessee, native who graduated from Tennessee High School and grew up with a love of trains, sparked by his great uncle who frequented the Bristol Train Station as a Vision Freight Passenger Agent for Southern Railway.
“I grew up at the Bristol Train Station,” Royston said. “I still have his travel cards from where he could travel on other lines, back in the ’40s, I believe. So I have a little train blood in me to start with.”
Royston also spent his high school days changing the numbers alongside his brother at Bristol Motor Speedway and at other NASCAR tracksthroughout the country.
“There were no radios back and forth back then, so we got jobs as timers. We’d take our clipboards and write down the time,” Royston said, still holding the old metal clipboard from back then, with old racing stickers stuck to the back. “I had a rich time at the speedway in the early days.”
How does one end up as the holly jolly centerpiece of the Santa Train tradition in the first place?
Royston joined the accounting firm Dent K. Burk Associates PC in Kingsport in 1974. That’s when he got involved with the Kingsport Chamber, of which he is a lifetime member, and found himself on the back of the Santa Train in a big red suit since his first ride in 1999.
A HISTORY OF GIVING
The Santa Train started as the Santa Special in Kingsport in 1943, near the end of World War II when folks were in need of a holiday pick-me-up. That’s when leaders from the Model City came together to create a Christmas tradition that would provide smiles and candy to families throughout Appalachia and in some of the region’s coal towns.
“It’s all special,” Royston said. “Grandma sitting on her front porch, waving from her house, expecting to see Santa, is what it’s all about. It’s a family tradition.”
Today, following a pandemic and amid record-setting inflation, Royston said he feels the event is needed today just as much as it was in the beginning.
“One hundred percent, it’s still a needed thing — particularly with coal dropping in Appalachia, the unemployment and then all the floods that have been over there,” Royston said. “This is affordable. You just have to get to the track.
“We don’t ask what your checkbook looks like. This is Christmas for Eastern Kentucky, Southwest Virginia and then in Kingsport. It’s a beautiful giving opportunity that gives back all year long.”
People from all over have flocked to the rails in cities such as Elkhorn City, Clinchco, Fort Blackmore, St. Paul, Haysi and more to get a glimpse of Santa and snag a stuffed animal, book or jacket from the event for 80 years. But Royston’s favorite part of taking to the caboose of the train to interact with children and give out gifts is unchanged throughout his over 20-year tenure.
“Passing out the handmade toys or one of those special quilts to one of the celebrities or executives on the train and telling them to find a home for it and letting them pick that special person in the crowd,” he said, “those are the memories.”
Those celebrities have included Naomi and Wynonna Judd, Patty Loveless, 1946 World Series Champ Joe Garagiola and many more.
“That’s pretty tall cotton,” Royston said.
YEARS OF BLESSINGS
The Santa Train has only included four Santas, including Royston. That role, the upcoming speaker series and even the interview with Bristol Now, he said, isn’t about him, however. It’s about the commitment to provide for those who struggle throughout the region and to spread joy, as the Santa Train has for 80 years.
“This train doesn’t stop,” Royston explained. “We have a conference call this afternoon for a follow-up and to start planning for next year. It’s an all-year effort.”
The Santa Train travels throughout the region distributing more than 15 tons and $300,000 worth of clothing, food, candy and gifts to thousands in the Appalachian region. As Royston spoke about the upcoming speaker series event, a rack of new jackets and coats sat behind him.
“We’re taking some of those Santa Train coats to the flood area,” Royston said. “We worked on that just yesterday.”
TRADITION CONTINUES
As beloved as the event is, the Santa Train nearly screeched to a halt this year when it was announced the tradition would be put to rest for 2022 and would not take to the tracks after continuing in a drive-thru format for the past couple of years. However, Royston said, the commitment from the new CSX CEO Joe Hinrichs saved the tradition — with a promise to keep the event on the tracks in the future.
“The president and CEO, he found out there was a train. He and his wife got involved and asked, ‘What is it going to take to bring it back?’ I can tell you it will be back next year. He has said that on public record. They are looking for ways to improve it for next year.”
If Royston wasn’t convinced upon hearing Hinrichs’ commitment, he was sure of it when he saw the CSX team providing gifts and holiday cheer to the region on the tracks.
“There were smiles and tears,” Royston said. “You could see tears running down faces, just overwhelmed with the joy they we’re spreading because they brought it back.”
When it comes time to share his own experiences and the deep history of the regional tradition, it won’t be lost on Royston what a blessing all his experiences have been. He’s quick to tell you he’s been blessed with more memories and chances to make children smile than Santa has toys in his big red bag.
“It’s a total blessing to be able to do something like this,” Royston said. “I’ve been blessed, very blessed.”