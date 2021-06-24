KINGSPORT — Caution barrels have been sitting in a short section of Interstate 26 in Kingsport for more than a year.
The barrels were set up in April of last year, along the eastbound side of the interstate, blocking off the truck-climbing lane near mile marker two. It was done in the wake of a mudslide that took place near the top of Bays Mountain during the early morning hours of April 13.
On that day, mud, rocks and trees slid off the mountain, blocking two eastbound lanes of the interstate and causing minor traffic delays for more than three hours. The Tennessee Department of Transportation had both travel lanes open later that morning, but kept the truck-climbing lane closed due to safety concerns.
TDOT spokesman Mark Nagi said the barrels have remained in place for safety reasons and will remain so until that section of the mountain is stabilized.
TDOT’s project development staff is currently working with the department’s geotechnical engineers to come up with a solution, Nagi added.
“Since that coordination is just getting started, we currently do not have a timeline or cost estimates,” Nagi said, adding that information should be available in the next few months.
“As for the site, we won’t allow any roadways to be open if we feel that it presents a danger to the motoring public,” Nagi said.
The mudslide occurred following a night of rain and wind in the Model City on April 13. The storm caused flooding throughout Kingsport the next day, resulting in a number of roads being closed temporarily, including portions of Lockwood, Big Elm, Cassell, Sussex, Rock Springs, Orebank and Riverport.