What is a runway incursion?
Any occurrence at an aerodrome involving the incorrect presence of an aircraft, vehicle or person on the protected area of a surface designated for the landing and takeoff of aircraft.
What is a surface incident?
A surface incident is an unauthorized or unapproved movement within the designated movement area (excluding runway incursions) or an occurrence in that same area associated with the operation of an aircraft that affects or could affect the safety of flight.
There are four categories of runway incursions:
Category A is a serious incident in which a collision was narrowly avoided.
Category B is an incident in which separation decreases and there is a significant potential for collision, which may result in a time critical corrective/evasive response to avoid a collision. Category C is an incident characterized by ample time and/or distance to avoid a collision. Category D is an incident that meets the definition of runway incursion such as incorrect presence of a single vehicle/person/aircraft on the protected area of a surface designated for the landing and take-off of aircraft but with no immediate safety consequences
SOURCE: Federal Aviation Administration
INCURSIONS AT TRI-CITIES AIRPORT
At Tri-Cities Airport, only 20 incursions have been reported in the past 20 years. The three most common types of errors are pilot deviations, operation errors and vehicle or pedestrian deviations.
Incursions are categorized by severity, assigned a letter A through D, with Category A being the most severe. Of the reported incursions, Tri-Cities has only dealt with Category C and Category D level of severity incursions.
Depending on the incursion and its severity, the airport handles each situation immediately but differently.
“Any time there is an incursion of any type, the air traffic control people make a record of that, and they report it up to their safety and security offices,” Cossey said. “Those safety offices will assign an investigation to it.”
