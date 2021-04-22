DUFFIELD — After a year off due to COVID-19, Run the Tunnel is about to make its return to Natural Tunnel State Park.
Race creator and director Frank Kibler said registration is still open for Saturday’s 3.8-mile race, which is presented by State of Franklin Track Club and the Scott County Chamber of Commerce. Runners who preregister will receive a discounted rate, but registration will also be available the day of the event.
Event details
The race will be held at the park, located at 1420 Natural Tunnel Parkway in Duffield. Packet pickup and same-day race registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the amphitheater, and the race itself will begin at 9.
“We’ve made a few accommodations to the commonwealth’s COVID restrictions this year by moving a couple of things around,” Kibler said. “For instance, we utilized the small shelter previously, but this year we’re going to use the amphitheater, since it’s more spread out.”
What to expect
Natural Tunnel has been home to the race since its inception in 1994, but the route itself has undergone some changes in response to development at the park. Every year, though, runners can expect quite a challenge.
“It’s roughly 3.8 miles; years ago, we measured it as best we could, but there are two different sets of steps in it, so it’s kind of hard to measure that kind of thing,” Kibler said. “About half of that distance is paved surface and half is natural trails. It’s just constant terrain change; it’s up, it’s down, it’s trails, it’s steps. It is very, very challenging.”
Kibler added that 60 to 70 runners participate each year, but the race isn’t for everyone.
“It’s unique. It’s unlike any other race that our local runners would encounter on a Saturday morning, but it is a great challenge,” Kibler said. “I have people that have come many, many times because they love it; I’ve had a whole lot of people only come once because they didn’t love it quite so much. … It’s an unusual beast, but it is a beast.”
Preregistration
To preregister online, visit www.runtricities.net. Preregistration is $13 for members of State of Franklin Track Club and $16 for all other runners. Same-day registration is $20 for all runners.