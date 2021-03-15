DUFFIELD — Residents who live near the Scott County-Lee County line have likely noticed a road construction project on Route 58.
Crews have been working since December 2020 to add a 1,000-foot truck climbing lane to the west side of Powell Mountain. The project, which was awarded to Estes Bros. Construction Inc., will improve safety by giving passenger vehicles a safe way to pass trucks along the steep grade.
Why was the project needed?
Michelle Earl, communications manager for VDOT’s Bristol district, said this project has been of interest locally for quite some time.
“This is just a project that because of the steep terrain through there, if you’ve driven through there you know that there’s trucks going up the mountain and down the mountain, and especially when traveling up, it just slows traffic down,” Earl said. “You’ll get behind the trucks, and you’ll be slowed down due to their speed. So this will add a truck climbing lane so that passenger vehicles can go ahead and pass those trucks.”
The total project cost is $5 million, Earl said, including $2.2 million for construction.
What work has been done so far?
Construction engineer Todd Bolling said the project has progressed from the western terminus of the project toward the Scott County line.
“They have been excavating the mountainside there; they’ve used explosives and excavators to move material away from there,” Bolling said. “They’re getting into the eastern part of the project from there, so they’re just progressing up the hill there.”
So far, the project hasn’t slowed up traffic too significantly, Earl and Bolling said.
“During construction, the operations we have are encroaching a little bit too close on traffic. So for safety reasons, we’re flagging traffic through the project a majority of the time,” Bolling said. “We have a pilot car escorting traffic through the work zone.”
What’s next?
The estimated completion date for the project is Aug. 24, and Bolling said crews fully expect to be finished by then. Excavation work will continue in the coming weeks, and blasting will take place on the eastern end of the project.
“Then we’ll be shaping up everything,” Bolling said. “There’ll be some drainage structures installed. We’ll be laying base stone, and then we’ll be paving the whole project. Then it’ll be striping, adding some signs, and we should be finished up.”
Though unrelated to this project, Earl added that paving work will take place this summer on 3.3 miles of roadway near the top of Powell Mountain to near the foot on the Scott County side. No start date has been set for that work, but once it begins, motorists are asked to use added caution in the work zone and pay close attention to workers.