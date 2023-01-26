ABINGDON — An annual comedy and music performance that has been a staple in the community for nearly 75 years is returning to the Barter Theatre this year.
The crowd-pleasing 2023 Rotary Frolics will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3 and 4, providing a rollicking good time when members of the Abingdon Rotary Club get to act silly onstage while raising thousands of dollars for worthy charities and scholarships.
A streamlined version of the show was held at the Moonlite Drive-In Theatre in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the show took place at the McGlothlin Center for the Arts at Emory & Henry College due to renovations at Barter Theatre.
“We are proud that we never missed a beat because of the pandemic,” said Mark Graham, director of the fundraising event for the past six years. “But we’re excited to be returning home to the Barter Theatre.”
The theme for this year’s show is “Back at the Barter Again.”
According to the director, the fundraiser usually brings in anywhere from $25,000 to $30,000 each year.
“We have fun putting on the show. And then we turn around and give all the money we raised away,” said Graham.
A large portion of this year’s proceeds will be donated to help establish an Isaiah 117 House in Washington County. The 501c(3) nonprofit organization provides physical and emotional support in a safe and loving home for children awaiting foster care placement.
“We’re happy to be partnering with Isaiah 117 House,” Graham said. “This will serve a big need in the area. We hope to donate $20,000 over a two-year period.”
Proceeds from the show also help support scholarships at local schools and many other community youth programs.
This year’s show will offer audience members much of the same shenanigans, all done at the expense of Rotarian community leaders who give their time and talents annually for the cause.
A special guest for this year’s performances is Olivia Bailey, a former anchor for WCYB-TV who will participate with the ROTN News skits during the show. Bailey is currently director of marketing for Friends of Southwest Virginia in Abingdon.
Other signature acts include the comedic team Bert and Bart, played by Rotarians Fred Parker and Wayne Austin.
Special musical guest will be singer-songwriter Adam Bolt of Abingdon, who has been a fixture in local entertainment for more than a decade.
Imitating the television series “The Masked Singer,” a special guest wearing a costume will perform before a panel of judges, who will try to determine the identity of the masked performer by the end of the show. Last year’s masked singer was state Sen. Todd Pillion.
The show will include two of the club’s oldest Rotarians, Ed Damer, who retired as director of the show in 2018, and Neel Rich. Damer, 85, and Rich, 89, both of Emory, have participated in the Rotary Frolics for more than 50 years, each reaching impressive milestones that mark hundreds of service hours.
“Together, those two represent 104 years of Frolics participation. That’s pretty amazing,” Graham said.
“There aren’t many organizations that have this kind of longevity and community support, so it means a lot to us to continue the tradition, and it’s for a good cause, too.”
The variety show requires hours of planning before it hits the stage each year.
A writing committee starts as early as September, hammering out ideas for skits, musical acts and other content.
Graham said organizers of the event like to keep the content as local as possible.
“I think that’s why people look forward to the show every year,” Graham said. “It’s a lot of humor about local politicians and public figures.”
Tickets to the 2023 Rotary Frolics are $25 each and can be purchased from any member of the Abingdon Rotary Club or from the Barter Theatre at (276) 628-3991 for reservations.
“The show is like nothing else you will see anywhere,” Graham said, “and it’s a great bargain for $25 a ticket.”