ABINGDON — An annual comedy and music performance that has been a staple in the community for nearly 75 years is returning to the Barter Theatre this year.

Rotary members in costume at rotary frolics

Rotary members will bring the antics to the Barter event for a good cause.

The crowd-pleasing 2023 Rotary Frolics will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3 and 4, providing a rollicking good time when members of the Abingdon Rotary Club get to act silly onstage while raising thousands of dollars for worthy charities and scholarships.

music at the rotary frolics event at barter

Dr. Mark Handy, far left, and Jack Hinshelwood, far right, perform with Tammy Martin and the musical group Leftover Biscuits.

Adam Bolt of Abingdon is musical guest this year

Adam Bolt will serve as the musical guest at the Rotary Frolics event at the Barter.
Todd Pillion as masked singer at rotary frolics 2022

Virginia state Sen. Todd Pillion was revealed as last year’s ‘Masked Singer’ during a sketch based on the popular TV show.

