KINGSPORT — Ron Waite, a veteran newspaperman and media marketing specialist, has joined Six Rivers Media as group publisher for the largest media company in the Tri-Cities area.
Waite is a familiar face to the owners and operators of Six Rivers Media.
“I worked as group publisher for the Rau family at their two newspapers in Ohio: Sandusky Register and Norwalk Reflector,” Waite said.
“They are a wonderful family, so it was an easy decision to come and work for them again.”
Allen Rau, CEO and president of Six Rivers Media, said Waite will be a fantastic addition to Six Rivers Media because of his track record and resume within the media industry.
“I’m thrilled Ron is joining us,” Rau said. “He has experience and leadership that will benefit this company and the communities we serve.
“His experience dealing with the challenges newspapers face is proven. We are excited for Ron to jump in and help us on our mission to keep our community informed.”
Six Rivers Media is the largest media organization in Northeast Tennessee. It’s newspapers include the Kingsport Times News and the Johnson City Press, along with the weekly newspapers Bristol Now, the Herald & Tribune of Jonesborough, the Erwin Record and The Tomahawk in Mountain City.
Waite’s first official day with Six Rivers Media will be Monday.
Waite is leaving Ogden Newspapers Inc., based in Wheeling, West Virginia, to come to the Tri-Cities. During his stay with Ogden, he served as group publisher, along with director of sales and marketing.
Before that, starting in 2017, he served as publisher for the Sandusky Register and Norwalk Reflector, under the Sandusky News Group.
He also worked with Dix Communications, based in Ohio, in marketing and sales roles.
“I’ve had a fortunate career to have worked for some of the great families in the newspaper business,” Waite said. “I’ve been proud of all my positions, but the best part of my career has been watching those young hires I have made over the years blossom into great leaders in the news industry.”
Waite has been married to his wife, Debbie, for 36 years. They have a daughter, Veronica, and son-in-law, Corey Smith, and two grandchildren, 4-year-old Oliver and 3-year-old Kennedy.
Waite is a wine enthusiast, golfer and enjoys building jigsaw puzzles.
His goals for the company are to continue providing the excellent media product that Six Rivers Media delivers to the Tri-Cities region.
“I want to continue producing excellent local news for the readers we serve and delivering it in the various ways they enjoy consuming it,” he said. “I want to continue to be innovative in ways for local businesses to reach their customers and new customers through our marketing and advertising services.”