New Panther Initiative co-founder Arron Rashad told the Times News last week the Rogersville protest Saturday was in direct response to what he alleged was racist behavior of a counter-protest that occurred in downtown Rogersville on Friday, June 26. That counter-protest, shown here, was in response to erroneous reports circulated on social media that a BLM protest and “rioters” were headed to Rogersville by the busload that night.