ROGERSVILLE -- The Rogersville Police Department confirmed for the Times News that a fatal vehicular accident occurred this afternoon on Highway 11-W at the Park Boulevard intersection.
Police said a vehicle with only one occupant ran into the back of an 18-wheeler that was stopped at the red light.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the accident and the Times News will update this report as more information becomes available.
The Hawkins County Rescue Squad posted the following on it's Facebook page shortly after 2 p.m.:
Motorist are advised to use caution in the area of Highway 11W at Park Blvd in Rogersville as Emergency Crews are on scene of a motor vehicle crash. Motorist are advised to use extreme caution for Emergency Crews on scene. Traffic will be delayed in this area. Additional updates will be posted here on our Facebook Page as they become available. We ask you keep those involved in your thoughts and prayers. The incident is being investigated by Tennessee Highway Patrol.