ROGERSVILLE — The Rogersville-based Of One Accord ministry and Second Harvest Food Bank will co-host a free food distribution Saturday for approximately 250 families in need.
Ministry Director Sheldon Livesay told the Times News that as of Wednesday only about half of the available food boxes have been signed up for.
There are no residency or financial requirements to be eligible for the food distribution, but registration was being requested for Saturday's distribution so that organizers could divide the recipients into two groups.
The first group of 125 recipients will be asked to pick up their food at 9 a.m., and the second group will be asked to pick up their food at 10 a.m.
Livesay said the goal is to avoid the long lines that take place during the Christmas Box food giveaways each year.
The distribution will take place in the parking lot of the Shepherd Center, 306 E. Main St. in downtown Rogersville.
To register for a food box, go to the front entrance of the Shepherd Center between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. through Friday and ask a staff member for an application.
“This food is for anybody,” Livesay said. “If people feel like they need help, this is a rare opportunity to help stock up the refrigerator. It's going to be about 100 pounds of food per family. They'll receive one box with cheese, one with meat, one with dairy, one with dry food.”
Of One Accord will also host a block party on Saturday at noon in the back of the Marketplace building across Main Street from the Shepherd Center.
Livesay said a church from Knoxville will be in Rogersville Saturday to help with the food distribution, and those volunteers want to do something else for the community.
The block party will include free hot dogs and drinks as well as gifts, prizes and children's games.