ROGERSVILLE — Barring a highly improbably write-in campaign, Rogersville Mayor Jim Sells will be elected to his 12th term in the upcoming June 5 city election.
But with nine candidates seeking the six at-large alderman seats, Sells could potentially be seeing multiple new faces on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen beginning in July.
The ballot for the June 5 Rogersville city election was finalized last week with five incumbents and four challengers beating the March 18 deadline to submit their petitions.
The only current alderman not on the ballot is Bill Henderson, who chose not to seek re-election.
Rogersville BMA incumbents on the ballot
Brian Hartness is a Rogersville insurance business owner who has served on the BMA for more than 20 years and is the current vice mayor.
Wayne Slater is retired and previously served multiple terms on the BMA. He was appointed back onto the board last year following the death of Alderman Craig Kirkpatrick.
Sonda Price is seeking her second term on the BMA.
Mark DeWitte is vice president of MBM Packaging in Rogersville. He is seeking his third term on the BMA, and is also a county commissioner.
Eloise Edwards is seeking her third term and is a semi-retired local real estate agent.
Rogersville BMA challengers
Brock Gladson is a member of the Rogersville Heritage Association board of directors and works for the TVA.
Todd Biggs recently concluded a 12-year stint on the Rogersville City School Board of Education and is employed in the medical field.
Avery Fields is employed by Dr. John Slaughter at the Rogersville Vet Clinic.
David Jenkins is a former officer with the Rogersville Police Department.
Important dates in the June 5 election
March 25: Withdrawal deadline. The last day for a qualified candidate to withdraw their name from the ballot.
April 16: Write-in deadline. The last day a candidate may complete a Certificate of Write-In for write-in votes to be counted.
May 6: Registration deadline. All voter registrations postmarked by this date will be processed for the June 5 election.
May 17-28: Early voting. Early voting takes place at the Election Office on the second floor of the Courthouse Annex Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.