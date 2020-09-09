ROGERSVILLE — American Legion Post 21 in Rogersville will host its 4th annual POW/MIA recognition program on Friday, Sept. 18, starting at 1 p.m.
Post 21 Commander Dennis Elkins said this year’s ceremony will be held on the top floor of Post 21 at 1924 E Main St., Rogersville.
Elkins is asking that if any local POWs or POW family members have moved into our area that are not on the Post 21 list, or have not been coming to the annual program to be recognized and honored, to please call Elkins of Post 21 at: (423) 235-1165 cell or (423) 272-6843 home. A photo of the lists can be seen in the photo gallery of the online version of this article at www.timesnews.net.
“We will also be honoring all of the family members at our program, who had a POW or MIA member in their family,” Elkins said. Any family member who had a POW or MIA in their family that is not on the list that we have been honoring each year, please call Commander Elkins at the number above. We need to remember the words on our POW/MIA Flag: ‘You are not Forgotten’ for the sacrifice to our Country and Community that they made, and for what they may have had to endure while serving our Country.”
Elkins added, “We invite all of our veterans, community, community leaders and law enforcement that can come to the program, nobody really need’s an invitation to come to these programs, It is our duty to go to these programs that honor our veterans and their family members and show our support for them.”