ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville Alderman Wayne slater has been involved with the Board of Mayor and Aldermen for more than 20 years, and he described himself as experienced, dedicated, and reliable.
Slater is one of nine candidates seeking six seats on the Rogersville BMA in the June 5 election.
Early voting ends Friday, and as of the end of business hours Tuesday, there have been 164 votes cast including 116 at the election office, one military, 35 absentee and 12 nursing home.
The Times News asked all nine candidates the same five questions and has been publishing the responses over the past week.
Here are Slater’s responses:
Why did you decide to run for alderman?
Rogersville is a great place to live. In the past years the Town has moved forward in many ways. For the past 20 years I have been involved with the Town and the BMA. I have been very fortunate that every Board I have served with has had the best interest of the Town and its citizens. The present BMA is no different, they are for the betterment of the Town and quality of life for our citizens. I would like to be a part of the BMA going forward.
Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, will make you a better alderman.
I attended Bulls Gap Elementary and Bulls Gap High School. I also have some college credits at Tennessee Tech. I am a 4 year veteran of the United States Air Force. While in the military I was stationed in 4 different states and on the island of Okinawa.
I am retired from Holston Defense Corporation with 18 years of service. I am also retired from Holston Electric Cooperative with 22 years of service. I was a partner in a small business at one time. While at Holston Electric I served on the staff as Member Service Director, Safety Director, and Technical Service. I served a 5 year term on the Tennessee Electric Cooperative Association Safety Committee in Nashville. The committee created monthly safety meetings for the electric cooperatives and some municipalities across the state. I was chairman of the committee for 1 year.
I coached Senior League Baseball for 16 years and Little League Basketball for 5 years. I served on the John Sevier Little League Board of Directors and was president for 2 years. I am a member of the Rogersville Parks and Recreation Hall of Fame.
What would you like to accomplish as a member of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, and what are your top goals?
I would like to see taxes remain at the lowest level possible and still maintain a high quality education for our children and provide the services our citizens deserve. My goals are: low taxes, quality education, jobs (new industry and businesses), and maintaining high quality service for our citizens.
Is there anything you’d like to see the city and/or BMA do differently?
I think the BMA has done a good job in the past. I would like to see them continue setting reasonable goals and working toward those goals, keeping in mind what is best for our taxpayers.
Tell Rogersville voters why you should represent them on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
It has been an honor to serve as Alderman these past years. I have always tried to make decisions based on what the citizens and I think is best for the Town of Rogersville. If elected, I will continue doing the same. I am experienced, dedicated, and reliable. Thank you for your vote and support in the past, and I, again, am asking for your vote and support. No matter which candidates you are supporting — GO VOTE — it’s important in all elections!