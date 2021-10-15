An important custodian of the region’s past is expanding to secure its future.
Rocky Mount Historical Association has bought 15 acres of historic Tennessee farmland that will provide a buffer between the site and museum and nearby residential development.
And while that role is important for the original capitol of the Southwest Territory, the “new” property carries its own impressive history, which a press release from the association says makes it “a logical extension of the Rocky Mount footprint.”
An impressive history
According to the Tennessee Century Farms program, the newly acquired land is part of Tennessee’s oldest documented farm, which was established in 1775.
The property includes an early 1900s red tobacco barn and an artesian spring and pond filled with a multitude of diverse biological species.
Research conducted by the Rocky Mount Historical Association shows this property was originally connected to the Cobb/Massengill family and could possibly predate 1775.
Encroaching development
The land lies on the opposite side of Hyder Hill Road from Rocky Mount’s historic structures, which were facing increasing pressure from encroaching residential development. As a follow-up to earlier acquisitions, this purchase will give Rocky Mount a complete strip of land along the entire north side of Hyder Hill.
“This is a significant moment for Rocky Mount,” said Cody Boring, the association’s executive director.
“We understand that commercial and residential development are a part of a growing community, but we strongly believe in the importance of preserving our history and ensuring it is never forgotten,” Boring said. “We are proud to have taken this important step to ensure today’s visitors and future generations will continue to experience the special ambiance of our treasured historic site.”
The association purchased the property, which had been owned by late Sally Masengill, from the Bachman family for $365,000. Boring expressed appreciation to the Bachmans for working with Rocky Mount.
Compiling a strategic plan
The association raised funds through a capital campaign with its current and prior board members, collecting enough pledges to go toward the expansion of Rocky Mount.
A committee of board members is compiling a strategic plan for the best use of the new land.
The 15 acres will not only help Rocky Mount preserve and protect the historic Cobb/Massengill homestead and its natural habitats but also enable Rocky Mount to build on longtime relationships and form new community partnerships. These include educational institutions and nature programs.
The newly acquired property will require additional funds, resources and work so it can become more of an integrated part of Rocky Mount. Restoring the barn is one of the association’s first priorities.
“Residents and businesses in our region have a wonderful opportunity to participate in this initiative to help keep history alive by making a donation,” Boring said. “Every dollar contributed to this cause will represent an investment in a site that played a vital role in our region’s history even before the state of Tennessee was formed.”
How you can help
The association is accepting donations at www.rockymountmuseum.com. The association will continue to share with the community plans for the property along with the way donors will be recognized.
Rocky Mount, which served as the Capitol of the Southwest Territory from 1790 to 1792, conducts daily tours and hosts multiple special events throughout the year. The site is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. The Rocky Mount Historical Association operates the site under a contract with the Tennessee Historical Commission.
FOR THE LATEST BREAKING NEWS AND UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE JOHNSON CITY PRESS APP