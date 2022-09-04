Joe Saxon knows rocket science isn’t, well, … rocket science.
“People think being a rocket scientist is a really big deal,” he said. “But in my experience we're just engineers like anyone else. We’re just working on a high-profile project.”
Saxon, a Kingsport native, is working on a really big deal. A huge deal. He is part of the team that designed the SLS rocket, which is the engine for the Artemis I mission — the first step in taking humans back to the moon for the first time since 1972.
The rocket was scheduled for launch Saturday but because of a fuel leak, it got postponed, so Saxon will be waiting a little while more to watch the rocket head into space.
Saxon, 58, said he’s one of at least two other Kingsport natives who graduated from Sullivan South High School working on the project.
The others are Brian Hicks and Mike Roberts.
“It’s quite possible there are more people from Kingsport working on this project,” Saxon said. “There’s thousands of people working on this project.”
Saxon graduated from South in 1982. He then went on to get his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Tennessee Tech and a master’s degree in mechanical engineering.
His first job was with Rockwell International in Huntsville, Alabama, and he worked as a contractor supporting the space shuttle program for NASA.
Saxon said he has always had an interest in space, and when the space shuttle Challenger blew up in mid-air in 1986, it piqued his interest even more.
“It convinced me there were still interesting challenges in the field,” he said. “It felt like a win to land a job in this field.”
Mid-career, he stepped away from the space industry, though, and for 12 years he worked in the automotive industry.
But then he started hearing of new leaps the space program was taking, such as the Constellation program, the original idea developed under President George W. Bush to take humans back to the moon and later Mars.
“It looked like it would be interesting,” Saxon said. “It inspired me to come back.”
But in 2010, the administration of President Barack Obama shelved the program due to funding. In 2017, the program came back under the Artemis label and with several countries signing on to start looking once again at sending humans back to the moon and, ultimately, to Mars.
He had a chance to go to Cape Canaveral two weeks ago to see the rocket he helped build. Saxon is part of the "core" team, which is the main thruster of the rocket, which propels the ship skyward at launch.
He said the core lasts for nine minutes until it’s finally discarded mid-flight to splash into the ocean.
“There’s some milestones in that nine-minute ride,” he said. “You hold your breath.”
Saxon said the anticipation on launch day is like going back to game days when he played football at South. There is a lot of anticipation and excitement.
Saxon credits his education and football experience in Sullivan County with helping him get where he is today. His mathematics classes at South prepared him for Tennessee Tech. Football helped him with teamwork, drive and sticking with the mission.
“Getting to this point at the age of 58 and nearly 30 years really had its foundation with the local school system,” he said.
There’s anticipation of what can be learned from this mission that will help the next one, he said. The next one will count even more. Artemis II, a manned mission, is set to launch next year.
“You have all this expensive equipment on the first mission,” he said. “The next one, you have human life.”