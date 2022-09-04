Rocketman

Joe Saxon, a Kingsport native and South graduate, poses in front of the SLS rocket he helped design at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

 Contributed

Joe Saxon knows rocket science isn’t, well, … rocket science.

“People think being a rocket scientist is a really big deal,” he said. “But in my experience we're just engineers like anyone else. We’re just working on a high-profile project.”

