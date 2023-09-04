Robert Petrisko

Robert Petrisko puts in time working for Kingsport Area Transit.

KINGSPORT -One of the best parts of Robert Petrisko’s job at the Kingsport Area Transit Service is helping people reach their destination.

Whether it be to the grocery store, the doctor’s office or to work, Petrisko plays an integral role in making sure passengers arrive at their destination in a timely manner.


Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you