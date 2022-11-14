KINGSPORT — They’ve been called a musical duo like no other.
Rob Ickes is a longtime, established instrumentalist — a 15-time International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Dobro Player of the Year. Trey Hensley is a Tennessee-born guitar prodigy who made his Grand Ole Opry debut at the age of 11.
Together, they are a powerhouse acoustic duo that melds blues, bluegrass, country and rock to form a unique signature blend — one local music enthusiasts can experience for themselves later this week.
Ickes and Hensley will take the stage Friday as the 2022 Performing Arts Series continues at First Presbyterian Church in Kingsport. Showtime is 7:30 p.m.
Ickes co-founded the highly influential bluegrass group Blue Highway and has been a sought-after Nashville session player and live performing musician for decades, with credits to his name with Vince Gill, Earl Scruggs, Merle Haggard, Alan Jackson, Reba McEntire and Alison Krauss.
He grew up in a suburb of San Francisco and discovered the dobro as a teenager when he borrowed a Mike Auldridge cassette from his brother. He later moved to Nashville to pursue session work and eventually graced the recordings of some of the best in the business before co-founding Blue Highway and earning an unprecedented number of IBMA Dobro Player of the Year accolades.
Hensley grew up in East Tennessee and started singing in a gospel group when he was 6 years old. A few years later, his parents took him to a bluegrass festival where the lineup included back-to-back sets by bluegrass legends Charlie Waller and Jimmy Martin. Hensley decided then and there that he wanted to play guitar. By the time he was 11, he had his life-changing first performance on the Grand Ole Opry playing guitar with Earl Scruggs and Marty Stuart.
Hensley was dubbed “Nashville’s hottest young player” by Acoustic Guitar magazine, and his soulful baritone vocals have received acclaim as well. Influenced by repertoires as diverse as the Allman Brothers Band, Ray Charles, Merle Haggard and Stevie Ray Vaughan, Hensley has shared stages with Johnny Cash, Steve Wariner and Peter Frampton, to name a few.
Their latest Compass Records album, “World Full of Blues,” was produced by Grammy winner Brent Maher and features special guests Vince Gill and Taj Mahal.