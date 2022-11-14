Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley

Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley will bring their unique sound to First Presbyterian Church in Kingsport on Friday, Nov. 18, as part of the 2022 Performing Arts Series.

 Contributed/First Presbyterian Church

KINGSPORT — They’ve been called a musical duo like no other.

Rob Ickes is a longtime, established instrumentalist — a 15-time International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Dobro Player of the Year. Trey Hensley is a Tennessee-born guitar prodigy who made his Grand Ole Opry debut at the age of 11.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Associate Editor

Carmen serves as associate editor at the Kingsport Times News and coordinates the Sports Live tweet team program.

Recommended for you