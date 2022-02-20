KINGSPORT — The wooden bridge more than 40 years old that spans the South Fork of the Holston River at Riverfront Park could finally see foot traffic once again by summer.
“We’ve got a contractor selected and we’re in the process of working through the contract,” said Adrienne Batara, spokeswoman for the city of Kingsport.
The swinging bridge was closed last May after city workers discovered cracks in the wood.
City officials said maintenance crews determined that the planks people walk on needed to be replaced.
The suspension of the bridge, however, is still in good shape.
“The existing joists will be replaced with new ones, along with the fence fabric on the side of the bridge,” Batara said. “Steel portions of the bridge will also be painted.”
The bridge across the Holston was constructed in the 1970s. It connects Riverfront Park to Domtar Park.
This is not the first time the bridge has been out of commission. It was closed in 2007 and remained closed for almost two years before being repaired.
The city first opened bids for the newest rehabilitation project in July. During that time, the city ended up with one bid for $211,000, more than the projected cost. The city then opened bids once more last fall.
Records show that Kingsport has now budgeted $188,900 for the project.
“The project will start in early April, most likely, and is estimated to be two to three months of work,” Batara said.