KINGSPORT — The swinging bridge that spans the South Fork of the Holston River at Riverfront Park is open once again.
City officials said the structure officially reopened to traffic on Monday.
The swinging bridge, which is more than 40 years old, was closed in May 2021 after city workers discovered cracks in the wood. City officials said maintenance crews determined that the planks people walk on needed to be replaced. The suspension of the bridge, however, was still in good shape.
The repair project got underway in April.
The existing joists were replaced, along with the fence fabric on the side of the bridge, and steel portions of the bridge were repainted.
The bridge across the Holston was constructed in the 1970s. It connects Riverfront Park to Domtar Park.
This is not the first time the bridge was out of commission. It was closed in 2007 and remained closed for almost two years before being repaired.
The city first opened bids for the newest rehabilitation project in July 2021. During that time, the city ended up with one bid for $211,000, more than the projected cost. The city then opened bids once more last fall.
Kingsport budgeted $188,900 for the project.