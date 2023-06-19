KINGSPORT — A fishing pier on the South Fork of the Holston River that began to shift during construction, along with an embankment that began to wash out during heavy rains, has led to delays for the new Riverbend Park, city records show.
Michael Borders, assistant director for the city of Kingsport, presented two resolutions on Monday to the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen, changing the contract for the construction.
“We had to get that redesigned,” he told the aldermen.
The board will vote Tuesday night during its regularly scheduled business meeting on the resolutions. One resolution asks for an amendment with Kingsport Housing and Redevelopment Authority to extend the completion contract to Dec. 31.
The other resolution asks for the city to amend the contract to pay $96,751.30 to the project contractors to help fix the issues and stabilize the area around the pier.
This is the fourth delay in construction of the park, located on the South Fork of the Holston River behind the Walmart Supercenter on Fort Henry Drive, since it was initially approved by the Kingsport Housing and Redevelopment Authority in 2016.
Since that time, it was delayed to June 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic with a new completion date of Nov. 23, 2022. That was later moved to March 2023 and later amended to be completed by the end of July.
City records say the delays have also been due to permitting requirements and the park’s proximity to the South Fork.
The park is located on a 24-acre site and will ultimately stretch along the South Fork of the Holston River from Riverbend Drive to Wesley Road. The first phase of the project includes a half-mile, granite walking trail along the river, a fishing pier and emergency access to the park.
Work has already been conducted with a parking lot paved and striped at the end of Riverbend Drive and the walking trail graveled over.
A memo from Barge Design Solutions, the engineering firm for the project, said a geotechnical report had been conducted along the trail, the boardwalk and the fishing pier.
During construction, however, the contractor found faults.
“After clearing the area for the boardwalk and installing a majority of the concrete pier foundations, four of the piers started to shift,” the memo stated. “This was exacerbated by heavy rains that began to wash out the embank and behind the pier foundations.”
The engineering firm then had to switch to an alternative design for the pier and the boardwalk, which initially was going to be a wooden pier that adjusted to water elevation.
“The final solution was to replace the section of boardwalk above the flood elevation with a concrete retaining wall and concrete sidewalk, in lieu of the pier foundations and timber boardwalk,” the memo stated.
The result of the changes led to an increase of $153,900 to address the issues, city documents show. That raises the total cost of the project to more than $1.1 million, records show.
City officials said there is a contingency balance set aside of $57,156 and the city would be responsible for the remaining balance.
The board will vote on the resolutions during its 7 p.m. meeting.