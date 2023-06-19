KINGSPORT — A fishing pier on the South Fork of the Holston River that began to shift during construction, along with an embankment that began to wash out during heavy rains, has led to delays for the new Riverbend Park, city records show.

Michael Borders, assistant director for the city of Kingsport, presented two resolutions on Monday to the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen, changing the contract for the construction.

