BRISTOL, Va. — Not every vocal group earns multiple Grammy Awards, becomes a member of the Western Music Hall of Fame, and touts a song in a Pixar classic over a 40-year span. And very few do so in cowboy garb with gallon hats to match — yet Riders in the Sky keeps trucking after decades of music.

The band will play its country and western music with a hint of humor at A BCM Christmas at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum on Friday.

Riders in the Sky BW-promo.jpg

Riders in the Sky will perform in Bristol on Dec. 2.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

For more information, go to ListenRadioBristol.org.