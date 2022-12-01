BRISTOL, Va. — Not every vocal group earns multiple Grammy Awards, becomes a member of the Western Music Hall of Fame, and touts a song in a Pixar classic over a 40-year span. And very few do so in cowboy garb with gallon hats to match — yet Riders in the Sky keeps trucking after decades of music.
The band will play its country and western music with a hint of humor at A BCM Christmas at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum on Friday.
“Radio Bristol is proud to bring Riders in the Sky to the museum for this very special holiday celebration,” said WBCM Program Director and host Kris Truelsen in a press release from the Birthplace of Country Music. “The evening will be filled with lots of laughs and the very best in classic western music.”
Riders in the Sky has tallied over 7,200 appearances, 35 years on the Grand Ole Opry, 40 albums, and tours in each of the 50 states in the U.S. and all over the world, the release said. In addition to two Grammy Awards, the band has received numerous awards from the Western Music Association and Wrangler Awards from the Cowboy Hall of Fame and Western Heritage Museum. The group has also earned awards from the Academy of Western Artists and is enshrined in the Walkway of Western Stars.
The group also offered its love of western and cowboy music to the 1999 Pixar film “Toy Story 2” in the old-timey country tune “Woody’s Roundup.”
The event is hosted by WBCM Radio Bristol and takes place at 6 p.m. Tickets are $100. The event will include a sit-down dinner and cash bar prior to the concert.
Presented by the nonprofit Birthplace of Country Music, WBCM Radio Bristol showcases the diversity of American roots music from the early recording era to today, the release said. Broadcasting from an exhibit within the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, Radio Bristol produces an array of exclusive, original programming that showcases rare and seminal recordings, newly released roots music, live in-studio performances and much more. Radio Bristol broadcasts on 100.1 FM in the Bristol area but is accessible worldwide through its media center at ListenRadioBristol.org and through the station’s free mobile app.