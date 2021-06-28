ROGERSVILLE — The community now has the option of donating reward funds for Summer Wells.
A reward fund has been set up through Civis Bank Branch for Summer, who went missing from her parent’s Beech Creek home in Hawkins County on June 15. Now, officials said, the Church Hill Rescue Squad has an account to which anyone can make a reward donation.
“Anyone that is wanting to contribute to the reward fund can go to any Civis Bank Branch and request to place money in the Church Hill Rescue Squad Summer Wells Reward Account,” said Tim Coup, the Church Hill Rescue Squad’s captain in Monday’s press release. “Once this money is placed in there, it will stay there for six months. If there are no tips and or leads that result (in) the location/recovery of Summer Wells, those funds will be donated to the Child Advocacy Center.”
On Sunday, the almost two-week search was scaled back with continued specialized team efforts. As of June 27, officials said, 120 agencies from Tennessee, Ohio, Virginia, Alabama, Georgia, and North Carolina have helped with the search. Since June 15, there have been 1,150 searchers on the ground that have logged 13,800 hours. As of Monday morning, officials had received approximately 560 tips.
“Just because we may not be seen as such a large (presence) in and throughout the area,” Coup said in the media release on Sunday, “rest assured that we have not quit and won’t quit until we find Summer Wells.”
Investigators are also looking for information from the driver of a red or maroon Toyota pickup that was seen in the Beech Creek area either Monday, June 14, or Tuesday, June 15. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the truck is possibly a 1998-2000 model with a full bed ladder rack along with white buckets in the truck bed. TBI stressed the driver is not a suspect, but a possible witness and is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
Summer stands 3 feet tall, weighs approximately 40 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing gray pants and a pink shirt and might have been barefoot.
If you have seen Summer or have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 272-7121 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND (824-3466).