KINGSPORT — Two well-traveled roads in the Model City will soon be getting a fresh coat of asphalt.
The resurfacing work will be taking place on Industry Drive (from Wilcox Drive to the roundabout) and then continuing on West Center Street to Lynn Garden Drive. The second paving job will take place on Fort Henry Drive from Midland Drive to Eastman Road.
Both projects will begin this spring and wrap up around the end of May.
INDUSTRY DRIVE
Since Industry and Center are state routes, the Tennessee Department of Transportation is overseeing and funding that project.
Mark Nagi, spokesman for TDOT, said some initial work began on March 11 and once that’s complete, the resurfacing work will begin. The contract completion date is May 31.
You might have seen the initial work get underway but not understand why it’s taking place. The wheelchair ramps at the Netherland Inn Road roundabout have been cut out and will be replaced with new ones.
Deputy City Manager Ryan McReynolds explained that any time the city or state repaves a road, the sidewalk network has to be brought up to current ADA standards.
“The ramps at the roundabout were not up to the current compliance, so TDOT is cutting out those ramps and rebuilding them to the current standard,” McReynolds said.
Weather permitting, Nagi said, the ramp work will last about two more weeks, then the resurfacing work will begin. W-L Construction & Paving is performing the work. Cost of the project is $861,542.
FORT HENRY DRIVE
Bids for the Fort Henry Drive project were opened on March 23, with the low bidder being W-L at $164,321. McReynolds said the work will begin in May and is scheduled for completion by June 4.
Funding for this project comes from the $350,000 yearly allocation from TDOT for the maintenance of state roads and highways.
“TDOT pays the city to remove snow from state routes. Since this was a mild winter, we were able to use (part of) that money to repave (Fort Henry Drive),” McReynolds said.
Kingsport did the same thing last year with a segment of Fort Henry Drive from Center Street to Midland Drive.
The contractor plans to use a new technology — polymer- fiber modified asphalt — on this section of Fort Henry Drive to help minimize “reflective cracking,” which happens when the joints of a concrete roadway below the asphalt crack the asphalt just above the joints.
“The original road of Fort Henry was a concrete road, and when concrete expands and contracts, it’ll crack the asphalt in a line right above it,” McReynolds said. “We paved last year using this same technology, and it’s held up very well. We’re not getting the reflective cracking as fast. ... We’re not seeing any yet.”