BLOUNTVILLE — A resolution on breaking the county’s lease with the Tennessee Valley Authority to operate Observation Knob Park failed in the Sullivan County Commission Thursday night as commissioners bandied back and forth on whether to vote on the measure.
There were also questions about what exactly commissioners voted on.
Commissioner Cheryl Harvey, the sponsor of the resolution, called for a vote just before the commission was about to adjourn for the night.
“Vote on first reading,” Harvey said.
The resolution failed with 10 yes, 13 no and one absent. It needed 16 votes to be approved on first reading.
Commissioners afterward expressed confusion about whether they were voting on a suspension of rules or a first reading of the resolution. If the commissioners had approved a suspension of rules, then the first reading would have needed only 13 votes.
County Attorney Dan Street told commissioners before the vote that commission rules state that commissioners are not allowed to vote on first readings, but only on second readings.
But when Mayor Richard Venable opened the floor for voting, he specifically stated the vote was for “first reading.”
The resolution called for the termination of the lease between the county and TVA. Sullivan County signed a 50-year lease agreement in 1975 with the federal utility to operate the campground. But controversy has brewed over the last several months between the county, which wanted to change camping rules to allow more visitors, and campers who have stayed at the campground for years.
A recent inspection of the campground led the Administrative Committee last week to look at the county ending its campground management for good. According to county officials, electrical problems were found at the site, and a temporary fix would cost around $18,000.
A permanent fix could possibly cost around $500,000, county officials said.
Harvey also cited the possibility of safety problems due to the electrical issues.
During Thursday’s meeting, she also brought up a contract with Intermont Utility District, which provides water to the campground, saying the agreement was unfair and the county had not been alerted of several rate increases throughout the year. Venable told Harvey he would instruct Street to look into the issue.
As the resolution first started, Harvey called for it to be voted on during second reading, which meant commissioners do not vote until the next regularly scheduled business meeting.
But Commissioner Dwight King brought up whether the commission should open the campground on April 1 if commissioners would not vote on the matter until its next meeting on April 20. He made a motion to keep the campground closed until the next commission vote.
Venable and other commissioners then spoke of calling a special meeting within the next two weeks before the opening day in order to clear up that issue.
King then withdrew his motion.
Commissioner Hunter Locke said he felt the vote needed to be conducted that night after hearing from residents and others over the last four months.
“The term ‘kick the can down the road’ has been used quite a bit,” Locke said. “And that’s what we’re doing tonight by putting it on first reading. Let’s waive the rules, vote it up or down, and be done with it.”
It was unclear Thursday night if commissioners would revisit the issue during next month’s meeting.
Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office compromise
A compromise was worked out between the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and the county to fund the jail until the end of the fiscal year on June 30.
Sheriff Jeff Cassidy had come to the commission last week asking for additional funding of more than $900,000 for the jail due to inflation and rising costs in food, fuel and medical expenses.
Some commissioners had asked if there could be a compromise where the department took some money from the sheriff’s payroll to help offset the costs due to the facility being short by more than 30 officers.
Cassidy told commissioners they did decide to use some of the payroll funding and contributed $475,000. The county will kick in $439,473 from the general fund.
The commission voted 22-1-1 on approving the resolution to shift the monies.