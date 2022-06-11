BLOUNTVILLE — A proposal to create the dual position of assistant to the Sullivan County Commission and county public affairs director is no longer just talk.
It has become a commission resolution, and the projected start-up and operational price tag is $150,000.
The money would be taken the first year from the fund balance of the general fund and thereafter from the commission budget. The new employee would begin work in August, and the money would pay for the position “and purchase office equipment and supplies to establish the office,” the resolution says.
VOTE COULD COME IN JULY
“Right now it’s just going to be on first reading,” sponsoring Commissioner Gary Stidham of Kingsport said of Item 5 for the panel’s June 16 meeting, Resolution No. 2022-06-47. “We’ve got a lot of questions that have been asked that need to be answered.”
Details of the expenditures are the subject of some questions, and he said a vote would not be likely until next month.
“There’s a lot of printing that is involved,” Stidham said of assembling the commission agenda packets each month. “That (amount of funding) can be adjusted.”
He said another question is whether the position is really needed, but Stidham noted that with longtime administrative assistant Angela Taylor leaving to become county trustee later this year, the duties outlined need the attention of a second employee.
Stidham said the position first and foremost would be an assistant to the 24 commissioners in writing resolutions, including research into past resolutions on the same subject. He said that can involve a fair amount of research, depending on the topic.
He said another question is about the job duties and a job description beyond what is in the resolution for a position “independent of the administrative assistant to the county mayor.”
JOB HAS TWO AREAS OF DUTY
The resolution says the duties of the proposed position “will include but not be limited to preparing, publishing and filing resolutions for the commission; preparing resolution summaries identifying the end action/result of passage of said resolution; rescinding previous resolutions on the subject matter; preparing fiscal notes; assisting with the preparation of presentations by commissioners; (and) archiving and indexing resolutions.”
As for the secondary role of public affairs, the resolution says, “Typical duties will include but not be limited to preparing and distributing authorized press releases on the activities of the commission; directing the West Ridge (High School) audio visual class in livestreaming of the commission meetings as approved by Resolution No. 2022-05-44; directing the procuring of a live or delayed broadcast of commission meetings via public access cable channels; arranging and preparing press conferences with electronic and print media; preparing audio visual presentations on items of interest to the public as well as civic organizations; and assisting the Sullivan County tourism office with activities related to community events.”
Mayor Richard Venable during a June 1 Finance Committee meeting brought up the idea of the new position.
The Stidham resolution was presented during the commission’s work session on Thursday and has as co-sponsors John Gardner of Kingsport, Andrew Cross of Bristol, and Darlene Calton of Sullivan Gardens. Stidham was unable to attend.
Gardner and Calton serve on the Finance Committee.
“The mayor doesn’t propose resolutions,” Venable said Friday.
The Finance Committee took no action on the idea, which at that time was not a formal proposal and had no proposed budget.