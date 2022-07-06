ROGERSVILLE — The Church Hill Rescue Squad has turned the Summer Wells reward fund over to Hawkins County Chancery Court to decide the future of the money after a portion of the fund was disputed.
The rescue squad’s board of directors met on June 23 to discuss the future of the fund. According to the CHRS, as of Jan. 17, the reward fund total was $73,705.90.
Summer Wells has been missing for more than a year and was reportedly last seen at her Beech Creek area home in Hawkins County on June 15, 2021.
The captain of the CHRS, Tim Coup, said the organization has been advised to turn the matter over to the court system.
“There have been some questions raised in regards to distributing the reward fund,” Coup said. “We have been advised to, and will be, paying the reward fund money to the court and ask them to determine the proper resolution of the matter. Upon the advice of counsel, that is all I can say at this time.”
On July 1, the rescue squad announced it had filed a declaratory judgment suit in Hawkins County Chancery Court. This type of judgment will define the rights and obligations regarding the fund.
The rescue squad originally planned to keep the fund open for six months and then give the money to the nonprofit Child Advocacy Center of the Third Judicial District.
According to the petition filed by the CHRS, the agency is asking the court to determine if a portion of the reward fund is fraudulent.
While the fund was open, people could contact Civis Bank to make donations. However, the petition states that the bank did not keep a record of the people making deposits into the account. A total of 28 deposits were made into the reward fund.
The petition states that in October and November, a woman, Qiana Carlock, deposited $32,193.34 into the account via wire transfer. She was the only donor who used a wire transfer.
Shortly after the money was deposited, the CHRS received an email from a woman named Fiona O’Conner “alleging inappropriate donation instructions may have been used in international solicitation.” The email stated that Carlock held an illegal fundraiser on YouTube to collect the money she donated.
“The true identity of both Defendants Fiona O’Conner and Qiana Carlock [are] questionable,” the petition states. “Defendant Fiona O’Conner shows an address [in the] United Kingdom: however, an internet search reveals numerous persons having the same name in multiple countries of the UK. As to Defendant Qiana Carlock, a search reveals an address [in] Las Vegas, NV; however, such an internet search also reveals multiple similar names all outside of Tennessee.”
According to the petition, the rescue squad has set aside a total of $40,305.47 as disputed funds or funds that are believed to be fraudulent. This includes the $32,193.34 wire transfer and the 28 deposits made into the account totaling $8,112.13.
“The Plaintiff claims no interest in the Disputed funds yet cannot safely distribute the money or any part of it without an Order of the Court establishing the rights of donors and potential claimants,” the petition states.
The rescue squad states in the petition that it wants to be forgiven for any liability associated with the disputed funds.
The petition also mentions “unfounded rumors” about the reward fund. This includes two checks, one for $25,000, which was sent to the Times News, and $10,000 from a local firm, both of which the petition states were returned to the sender.
“Upon information and belief, those funds may still be available if a tip is received that leads to Summer’s recovery; but, in such event, those parties would handle the matter directly,” the petition states.
Don Wells, Summer’s father, also released a statement about the reward fund being turned over to the court.
“This is important to keep the reward fund,” he said. “This is our daughter. ...People gave money for Summer to help. The case is still very active. Don’t take this from her.”
A hearing has not been set for this case.