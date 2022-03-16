KINGSPORT — City crews will start repairs on Wednesday for the section of the Greenbelt that closed due to a slope failure in the area.
The repairs are being conducted in the section behind Action Athletics, next to the covered bridge that runs underneath railroad tracks near Industry Drive.
The section is also just a short distance from Cloud Park, where the city closed another section of the trail in September to accommodate Domtar as it builds a new bridge that is a $300 million project. The bridge will serve as a new entrance to Domtar.
The pedestrian bridge that crosses Reedy Creek on the Greenbelt is currently under repairs, city officials said.
The work on the section of the Greenbelt near the covered bridge should be finished by April 8.
City officials said Thomas Construction, based in Wilmington, North Carolina, will be the contractor performing this work for the city. The contract is for $47,758.
This section of the Greenbelt and surrounding staging area will remain closed until the repairs are done, officials said.