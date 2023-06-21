KINGSPORT — Changes are coming to Bays Mountain.
The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted Tuesday night to rename the nature center the “Good Steward Nature Center” and approved renovations that could start by August or September.
KINGSPORT — Changes are coming to Bays Mountain.
The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted Tuesday night to rename the nature center the “Good Steward Nature Center” and approved renovations that could start by August or September.
“We wanted to focus on the guest experience,” Michael Borders, assistant director for the city of Kingsport, said during a BMA work session Monday. “The moment you walk in, what do you see, what do you feel like, what is your experience with that?”
Thanks to donations from park supporters, that change in experience will soon become a reality.
The park renovations attracted a $1 million gift from a “lead donor,” who has chosen to remain anonymous.
“A million-dollar gift is very significant,” Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull said.
The renaming of the nature center came about at the request of donors, Borders said. He said the planetarium has not been renamed, but city officials hope that a supporter will soon sponsor that area as well.
Part of the changes will be the renaming of the kid’s cave to the “Knoxville TVA Employee Credit Union’s Kids Cave.”
The first phase of renovations is being handled by GRC Construction, which put in a bid of $650,000.
The city is not having to put in any money for that portion.
“All the funds to fund phase 1 are donor funds,” Borders said.
Park officials found a few areas they want to focus on in phase 1.
Those are:
• Opening up the gift shop to create more room.
• Looking at redesign of entry paths and entrances.
• Creating a more inviting space to the kid’s cave.
Borders said the gift shop is currently very small. Renovations to the planetarium entrance will make it more inviting and easier to enter. Finally, the kid’s cave is envisioned as making it into an actual “cave-like” experience instead of bare walls heading downstairs and in the basement area.
“When you’re walking down, you really will get a cave experience,” he said.
Borders said most of the kid’s cave renovations will be done in-house by park staff. He expects the cave renovations to be done in all three phases of the Bays Mountain renovations.
The expected completion of the first phase of renovations should be completed by later this year or early next year, officials said.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.