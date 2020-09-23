WISE — The COVID-19 pandemic has dominated much of the news in the past six-and-a-half months, and one item will make it easier for Virginia absentee voters to fill out their ballots for the 2020 election.
Wise County Registrar Allison Robbins said on Tuesday that a recent Democratic Party of Virginia mailing to voters is correct; absentee voters do not have to have a witness sign their ballots before returning them by mail or in person.
Robbins said the issue was decided in May when a federal judge accepted an agreement between the League of Women Voters and the Virginia Board of Elections to waive the witness signature requirement for the November 2020 general election due to safety concerns in the pandemic.
The requirements for absentee voters to return their ballots by mail or inperson are still in effect. If a voter returns their ballot by means other than mail, they cannot have another person bring it to their local registrar.
Robbins said the first day of mailing Wise County absentee ballots outstripped demand from the 2016 election.
“We sent out exactly 1,250 ballots, and that was more than double the number of absentee ballots for the 2016 election,” Robbins said. “We also had 74 people vote early Friday and another 59 people vote Monday. It’s been steady today too.”
Between absentee ballots and early voting on Friday and Monday, 6.2% of the county’s active, registered 22,214 voters have voted.
Early voting runs through Oct. 31 at all registrars’ offices. Wise County, the only locality in the LENOWISCO area to offer a satellite early voting location, also allows voters to cast early ballots at the Big Stone Gap Town Hall. That site will be open Oct. 12-31, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and will also be open on Saturday, Oct. 24 and 31 for early voting.
Absentee ballots can be requested now in all localities, and the deadline is Oct. 23 via mail, email or fax. Voters can go to their local registrar by Oct. 31 to make an in-person request for an absentee ballot. The deadline to return absentee ballots is by the close of polls on Election Day.
Absentee voters can return their ballots in person to their registrars and have to return their ballot signed and sealed. Friends, family or acquaintances cannot return another voter’s absentee ballot, and the ballots are due at the voter’s registrar office or precinct by the close of polls on Nov. 3.
Persons who want to register to vote or voters needing to make changes in their registration information must do so with their local registrar by Oct. 13.
Emergency voting is an option available to voters who may be hospitalized or who have to leave town for work reasons. Emergency voting is not a substitute for absentee ballots, and a medical or work reason must be valid according to state voting laws.
Curb service for people wanting to drop off their absentee ballots will be available at registrars’ offices.