A team of 20 cadets and two Army cadres from the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and East Tennessee State University put their boots and backs Friday into commemorating those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and an airliner that crashed into a Pennsylvania field after passengers rushed the plane’s hijackers. Army Capt. Kyle Bernay led the cadets in a hike up Norton’s Legion Park Trail to the Flag Rock Recreation Area in the morning fog before he and four cadets joined Norton Trails Coordinator Shayne Fields in a climb to the rock to replace the weather-worn U.S. flag. The remaining cadets joined Norton AmeriCorps volunteers and Wise Fire Department personnel in rendering honors as the new flag was raised. Bernay said he plans to make the ceremony an annual ROTC effort.
centerpiece
Remembering 9-11: ROTC cadets raise flag on Flag Rock
Trending Now
-
New evidence clears former suspect in Ash Street shooting, KPD says
-
ZF announces closure of former Rogersville TRW plant, 200 jobs lost
-
Victim told Hawkins deputy beating continued several hours during kidnapping
-
Hawkins Police Blotter: Suspect in 123 mph pursuit nabbed four weeks later
-
Southwest Virginia adds 11 COVID-19 cases