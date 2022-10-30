BLOUNTVILLE — If you enjoy Kingsport ShowTime, the high-energy summertime musical variety show performed by a community cast, then prepare yourself for a holiday treat.
Cate Farms in Blountville has announced plans for the inaugural holiday musical revue, “ShowTime Christmas in the Country.” Directed by Louise Bailey Dickson, who founded ShowTime in 1988, the family friendly hometown extravaganza will feature holiday songs, sketches, a Nativity, an appearance by Santa, and several guest dancers under the direction of choreographer Dorothy Hanner Ratcliff, a former Radio City Rockette and owner of Centre for the Performing Arts in Kingsport.
“ShowTime has been a popular Fun Fest event for more than 20 years, but we’ve had many requests to bring back our Christmas musical revue, and this year seemed like the perfect time and the perfect setting to revive it in a fresh, new and reimagined way,” Dickson said.
Show times are Saturday, Dec. 3, at 4 and 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4, at 2 and 5 p.m. There will be reserved seating for up to 200 people at each show, which features an ensemble cast of hometown singers and dancers. The 90-minute one-act production will include nearly 40 holiday songs.
Tickets ($20 for reserved premium seating and $15 for reserved general seating) can be purchased online at https://catefarms.simpletix.com/ or https://catefarms.com/christmas- musical-show/. Cate Farms is located at 468 Holston Private Drive in Blountville.
Wallace Nissan of Kingsport honors first responders
Wallace Nissan of Kingsport celebrated National First Responders Day (Friday) by providing a complimentary lunch on Friday and Saturday for local fire, police and EMS personnel. The dealership also provided a service voucher to first responders during the two-day celebration.
“Our team here at Wallace Nissan of Kingsport is honored to show our appreciation to our first responders. We could not be more grateful for their hard work and dedication. We are thankful to be part of this wonderful community,” said Vann Avirett, dealer operator.
‘Hope for Christmas’ coming Nov. 13
The Encounter is once again teaming up with H.O.P.E. (Help Our Potential Evolve) to present “Hope for Christmas,” a holiday fashion production, on Nov. 13 at 1:30 p.m. at the Renaissance Center Theatre.
According to Stella Robinette, the H.O.P.E. founder, you do not want to miss what Ethel Smawley has in store. “It’s more than a fashion show. She puts on a show. She makes sure everybody has a good time and that they leave there still talking about it.”
There will also be auction items available for purchase.
Proceeds benefit H.O.P.E., whose youth members participate in the show. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at The Encounter, from any H.O.P.E. board member or volunteer or at the door.
In other exciting news, Robinette said H.O.P.E. has moved into its new office located in the V.O. Dobbins Complex at 301 Louis St. You’ll find them in Suite 201 next door to United Way of Greater Kingsport.
United We’re Strong
Speaking of United Way of Greater Kingsport, there’s still time to donate to the 2022 campaign. Every penny counts. Visit uwaykpt.org/2022campaign to find out how you can join the fight.
MECC celebrating success of Home Craft Days
Mountain Empire Community College welcomed thousands of visitors to its Big Stone Gap campus Oct. 21-23 for the 51st annual Home Craft Days festival. More than 100 vendors offered traditional crafts, demonstrations, food and much more in a weekend with perfect fall weather. Mountain music filled the air with performances by the Whitetop Mountain Band, Todd Meade and family, the Empty Bottle String Band, Bill and the Belles, the Center Stage Cloggers and many more. There was apple butter making, pottery, jewelry, homemade signs, metal works and wood carvings.
The MECC Foundation also held its 50th anniversary gala on Saturday, Oct. 22, featuring entertainment by the renowned John McCutcheon. Virginia Del. Terry Kilgore was the honored speaker.
“The event showcased MECC’s role in transforming our community through education and training opportunities over the last five decades. MECC thanks the many volunteers, visitors and supporters of the college that made this a wonderful, safe event for all,” said Dr. Amy Greear, the vice president of institutional advancement and executive director of the MECC Foundation.
Save the dates and other tidbits
• The Johnson City Police Department’s K-9 Unit needs your votes. Every year, Aftermath offers grant funding to support canines across the country. Voting runs through Monday and takes only seconds. Visit https://www.aftermath.com/2021-northcentral-k9-voting/ and scroll to find the JCPD K9 Unit to cast your vote.
• Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park in Big Stone Gap is offering a holiday ornament decorating workshop for kids ages 7-12 on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. until noon as part of its Children’s Artisan Series. Each participant will decorate three ornaments: one for the Children’s Tree for the museum’s Festival of Trees and two to take home. The cost is $15 per child and includes all supplies and materials. Space is limited, so register early. Call (276) 523-1322.
• If you’re accustomed to kicking off your holiday shopping at The Christmas Connection, take note of its new home at MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center this year. The event will be held Nov. 11-12 from 10 a.m. to. 7 p.m. with free admission all weekend. A traditional Kingsport favorite for 43 years and counting, The Christmas Connection brings the region’s best craftspeople, artists and creatives together in one spot. Learn more online at https://arts.kingsporttn.gov/ community-engagement/christmas-connection/.
• Looking ahead ... be sure to set aside some time (and money) Nov. 18-20 to visit the annual Christmas Bazaar at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Kingsport. The event features handmade gifts, holiday décor and all sorts of homemade goodies.