KINGSPORT — It won’t take a miracle for some baseball players’ Field of Dreams to come true this year.
Registration is underway for the 2022 Miracle League, city officials announced Friday.
Kingsport Parks and Recreation is registering athletes with disabilities or special needs who would like to play on their Field of Dreams.
Miracle Field at Brickyard Park opened almost two years ago to be the home of the Miracle League. The field is a third of the size of a regular ballfield and instead of turf or natural grass, the field is made of rubber.
The $2.56 million complex includes the field, a pavilion and all-accessible playground and “Homer” the mascot statue at the entrance.
It is the only such field to serve special needs children or adults between Roanoke and Chattanooga.
There are more than 300 Miracle Leagues across the country.
Jud Teague, executive director of Visit Kingsport, spearheaded the creation of the field. Teague, a former high school baseball coach, was motivated by his own son, Nicholas, who has Down syndrome.
Athletes can register for two age divisions: ages 17 and under or 18 and older. Games will start April 23 and will typically be played on Saturdays. There is no cost to participate in the league.
Registration is available online at www.kingsportparksandrecreation.org or in person at the Civic Auditorium, 1550 Fort Henry Drive.