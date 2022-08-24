Registrations are now being accepted for the Tribe Basketball Youth League – a league open for 2nd – 5th grade boys who want to compete and improve their basketball skills through advanced training and engaging practices.
Students will also learn the offensive concepts of basketball and various defense schemes as they progress through the league.
When does it start and where will it be played?
Tribe Basketball will start Oct. 17 and run through the week of Feb. 20, 2023. Practices will take place at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kingsport and will follow the Kingsport City Schools schedule.
Games will be played at TNT Sportsplex and other venues in the immediate Tri-Cities area. Tournament games will be on Saturdays only.
How do I register?
Registration is $100 per player and the fee covers the cost of insurance, practice rental fees, and tournament registration. Financial assistance may be available. Uniforms will be a separate cost.
To register online go to www.kingsporttn.gov, click the “CivicRec” button on the homepage and then select “Youth Leagues.”
The in person sign-up and try-out schedule is follows:
2nd graders: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on September 25
3rd graders: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on September 25
4th graders: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on September 28
5th graders: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on September 28
Due to construction, try-outs will be held in the small gym at Dobyns-Bennett High School. You can enter the gym through the double doors across from the football/baseball fields at the bottom of the ramp.
What it is
The league is a cooperative partnership between the Dobyns-Bennett High School Basketball program and the City of Kingsport’s Parks and Recreation Department.
“As we watch our future players grow and develop through our Tribe Basketball Youth League, it’s so exciting because we know that’s the future of Dobyns Bennett basketball,” said Chris Poore, head basketball coach at Dobyns-Bennett.
For more information, contact Coach Matt Baker at jbaker@k12k.com or 423-276-8302.