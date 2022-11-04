KINGSPORT — The Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport needs volunteers to help fill the air with the sounds of the season.

The Red Kettle Campaign begins on Friday, Nov. 18, with three locations (Belk, Ben Franklin and Hobby Lobby) and revs up to full speed on Saturday, Nov. 19, with 15 kettle locations in the Kingsport service area, which includes Sullivan and Hawkins counties in Tennessee and Scott County in Virginia.

Tags

Associate Editor

Carmen serves as associate editor at the Kingsport Times News and coordinates the Sports Live tweet team program.

