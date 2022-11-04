KINGSPORT — The Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport needs volunteers to help fill the air with the sounds of the season.
The Red Kettle Campaign begins on Friday, Nov. 18, with three locations (Belk, Ben Franklin and Hobby Lobby) and revs up to full speed on Saturday, Nov. 19, with 15 kettle locations in the Kingsport service area, which includes Sullivan and Hawkins counties in Tennessee and Scott County in Virginia.
This year’s Red Kettle goal in Kingsport remains the same as the past two years at $125,000, Capt. Aaron Abram said Thursday.
To reach that number, the Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport needs bell ringers — both paid and volunteer.
“When volunteers ring bells, it’s more of a sprint for them versus a marathon for a paid bell ringer. When you give two hours, four hours or even a whole day, one time, especially if you bring a group of people and split those up, you get the chance to have some fun and start a new tradition,” Abram said.
The money raised by volunteers is maximized and goes back into the community a lot quicker because there’s no overhead, Abram explained.
Any group, family or individual can volunteer. College and high school students can earn service hours for manning the kettles. Even children are welcome, as long as a responsible adult is there to ring alongside them.
“It’s a great thing for kids, to have that opportunity to learn how to be a part of helping their community, how to be a part of making a difference, and kids have a lot of fun doing it,” Abram said.
Any group or individual interested in volunteering to man a Salvation Army Red Kettle during the Christmas season can now register online at registertoring.com. There, volunteers can choose their date, a location and a block of time to volunteer.
“If they can’t get through on Register to Ring or don’t have access to it, they can call our office at 423-246-6671 and we can get them signed up,” Abram added.
The iconic red kettles are manned daily, Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (except for Thanksgiving). Or at least that’s the goal.
When there aren’t enough volunteers, the Salvation Army relies on paid bell ringers placed strategically at the locations with the most foot traffic.
“When we bring on a paid bell ringer, it’s a mutual benefit. It helps us to raise our goal, but it also helps some of our neighbors to have a little bit of extra spending money at Christmastime to buy gifts for their family and friends,” Abram said.
To that end, the Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport will hold a one-day hiring event on Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to noon at its 505 Dale St. location.
Anyone interested in working as a paid bell ringer this Christmas season is encouraged to come out and sign up.
“We will talk to them about how the job works, what to expect and get them signed up,” Abram said, adding that applicants should bring a photo ID and their Social Security card to apply.
Though widely known for its Christmas assistance programs, the Salvation Army offers a wide range of social services year-round. Public contributions to the kettles enable the organization to fund a significant portion of its annual budget.