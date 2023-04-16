Summer programs Kingsport

Kingsport’s Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting summer camp at V.O. Dobbins and the Lynn Garden Community Center. The cost per session, per child is $100 for city residents and $120 for non-residents.

KINGSPORT — The Parks and Recreation Department is accepting registrations for its annual summer camp program.

Elementary and middle school-aged kids will participate in games, crafts, outdoor activities, sports and swimming trips throughout the summer.

