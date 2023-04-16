Kingsport’s Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting summer camp at V.O. Dobbins and the Lynn Garden Community Center. The cost per session, per child is $100 for city residents and $120 for non-residents.
KINGSPORT — The Parks and Recreation Department is accepting registrations for its annual summer camp program.
Elementary and middle school-aged kids will participate in games, crafts, outdoor activities, sports and swimming trips throughout the summer.
The summer camp program is open to children ages 6-12 and will be held at two city locations: the V.O. Dobbins Sr. Center, 301 Louis St.; and the Lynn View Community Center, 257 Walker St.
To register for a specific location, go to www.kingsporttn.gov and click on the “CivicRec” link, then search for “summer camp.” You can also register in person at V.O. Dobbins during normal business hours.
Summer camp runs from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day and the dates for the sessions are as follows:
V.O. Dobbins and Lynn View
Session 1: May 30-June 16
Session 2: June 19-July 7
Session 3: July 10-July 28
The cost per session, per child: $100 for city residents/$120 for non-city residents
Breakfast and lunch are provided through the month of June. Children will need to pack a lunch and snack each day for the month of July. Each summer program site has a maximum registration limit and site availability cannot be guaranteed. Participants are registered on a first come, first served basis.