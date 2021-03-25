The Northeast Tennessee region is under a wind advisory from 5 p.m. this evening to 5 a.m. Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service
WHAT: South winds from 10 to 20 miles per hour with gusts of up to 45 miles per hour are expected. The NWS office in Morristown also says damaging winds "are expected in the Tennessee mountains and adjacent foothills this afternoon into tonight where gusts will likely exceed 70 mph."
WHERE: Potions of East Tennessee, Western North Carolina and Southwest Virginia.
IMPACTS: Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages could occur.
PREPAREDNESS: Use extra caution when driving, especially if you drive a high-profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.