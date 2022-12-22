Across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, crews are gearing up for a winter storm just ahead of Christmas that could bring rain, snow and ice.
The National Weather Service in Morris- town predicts there could be from one-half inch to 1 inch of snow in Kingsport and 1 to 2 inches in higher elevations.
But bitter cold will follow its path, with a high of 12 degrees Friday and a low of 4 that night, according to the NWS.
For Christmas Eve, the temperature is expected to reach a high of 19 and a low of 8.
On Wednesday, the NWS also issued a wind chill watch that will be in effect from 4 a.m. Friday until 1 p.m. Saturday.
KINGSPORT
The Kingsport Public Works Department started outfitting trucks Wednesday morning in preparation for any of the white stuff that may fall on the city.
But right now, the biggest concern is ice.
“We’re more worried about the freezing temperatures,” Tim Elsea, the department’s assistant director, said. “It doesn’t look like we’re going to get a large amount of snow.”
Public Works employees will be on call starting Thursday night and will remain so throughout the weekend as needed, Elsea said.
Crews outfitted several dump trucks with salt spreaders on Wednesday.
The city has 5,000 tons of salt and 12,000 gallons of brine on hand for any snow and ice on the roads.
The city has more than 50 pieces of equipment to help fight snow this winter, including 30 pickups with salt machines and plows, 11 single-axle dump trucks, 10 tandem-axle dump trucks, three tractors with plows, and three salt brine trucks.
Last year, the city mobilized for five snow events and used 1,546 tons of road salt and 33,600 gallons of brine.
Tri-Cities Airport
Kristi Haulsee, spokeswoman for Tri-Cities Airport, said airport officials are keeping a close eye on the developing weather system.
“The winter storm has already impacted some air travel in other parts of the U.S.,” she said. “Even if there is not a significant weather event in our area, the winter storm will impact the aviation system as a whole, causing delays and cancellations.”
Haulsee said the airport’s staff will be on call 24-7. She said the airport has weather plans in place and reviews its winter operations on an annual basis.
“Passengers will want to watch for email, text or app notifications from their airline about possible delays or cancellations,” Haulsee said.
If weather impacts operations at TCA, Haulsee said the public will be notified via the airport’s social media channels: Facebook (@TRIflight), Instagram (triflight_) & Twitter (@triflight).
Virginia
Virginia Department of Transportation spokesperson Michelle Earl said the VDOT Bristol District is at about 94% of capacity for stocks of road salt and calcium chloride, with 614,000 tons on hand across the district’s area headquarters.
“We have about 700 pieces of equipment in the Bristol district for snow and ice removal between contractors and VDOT,” said Earl. “Statewide for this winter, the snow removal budget is about $220 million with $17 million for the Bristol District.”
According to the NWS’s Morristown office, rain and snow showers Thursday night and through Friday afternoon will coincide with Friday’s daytime high of about 8 degrees and a low of zero in Wise.
Saturday’s high and low temperatures will be virtually identical (7 and 6 degrees), with Christmas’ high and low 18 and 13. Monday’s temperatures will run from a high of 25 to a low of 22 before daytime temperatures on Tuesday finally climb above freezing.
“We’re asking people not to travel in snowy or icy conditions,” Earl said. “We’ll be brining some areas and using a combination of salt and calcium chloride, but that mix starts to lose effectiveness at about 27 degrees for salt alone and 17 degrees for salt and calcium chloride.”
VDOT’s Wise Area Headquarters had 10,500 tons of salt on hand Wednesday, while the area headquarters in Lee County had 3,100 tons, Dickenson County 1,600 and Scott County 7,000.
Earl said because of the weather VDOT is lifting lane closures on several road projects across the commonwealth. However, she said those temporary reopenings will affect only closures without permanent barriers. She said lane closures with permanent barriers will remain in effect.
While contractors will handle Interstate 81 in the district, Earl said VDOT crews will give priority to treating primary highways, including U.S. Route 23 and U.S. Route 58. Secondary state-maintained roads will be given the next priority.
Those who have to be on the roads this weekend should take several road safety precautions, Earl said.
“Do not tailgate salt and plow trucks,” said Earl, “and stay well behind plows because they’re trying to make it safer for you to drive.”
Bridges freeze before roads, Earl said, and drivers should be careful even during sunny conditions because of the possibility of icy road conditions below overpasses and shady areas.
“It’s also a good idea to consider making a car kit in case you get stranded in the weather,” Earl said. That kit should include:
• Flashlight and extra batteries
• Ice scraper
• Cell phone and charger
• Jumper cables
• Blankets or quilts
• First aid kit
• Bottled water
• Non-perishable food such as nuts and energy bars
• Abrasive material for traction, such as cat litter or sand
• Shovel
VDOT’s winter travel webpage — virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp — contains advice on driving safety in snowy or icy conditions, Earl said. Motorists can get information on road conditions by calling 511 or downloading the free 511 app from the winter travel webpage. VDOT’s customer service hotline — (800) 367-ROAD — also allows callers to report hazardous road conditions.