Across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, crews are gearing up for a winter storm just ahead of Christmas that could bring rain, snow and ice.

The National Weather Service in Morris- town predicts there could be from one-half inch to 1 inch of snow in Kingsport and 1 to 2 inches in higher elevations.

The city of Kingsport prepares for snow and ice as a winter storm heads into the Tri-Cities just days before Christmas.
Kingsport Public Works is preparing for inclement weather as a crew puts a salt spreader on a dump truck Wednesday morning.

8,000 of the 10,000 tons of road salt stored at VDOT's Wise Area Headquarters, ready to load onto strucks for Thursday and Friday's expected winter snow and ice blast and sub-zero temperatures across the region into Christmas.
The Virginia Department of Emergency Management recommends keeping a winter driving kit in your vehicle. Items recommended for the kit include: a flashlight and extra batteries, an ice scraper, a cell phone and charger, jumper cables, blankets or quilts, a first aid kit, bottled water, non-perishable food such as nuts and energy bars, a shovel, and abrasive material for traction, such as cat litter or sand.

