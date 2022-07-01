It’s time to go BOOM!
Kingsport’s Red, White and Boom Independence Day Celebration is set for Saturday with events all day long and into the night.
The legendary rock band 38 Special headlines the concert, with a fireworks display to follow.
The day will start with the Red, White and Boom Four-Mile Race at 8 a.m.
There will also be a pancake breakfast, according to the Kingsport Chamber.
The 68th Annual Mack Riddle American Legion Day Parade will travel from Center Street to Fort Henry Drive, starting at the Renaissance Center and ending at Memorial Park. Start time is 10 a.m.
City officials announced Thursday several street closings, starting at 7 a.m.
They will be:
• Center Street from Sullivan Street to Fort Henry Drive.
• Fort Henry Drive from Center Street to Eastman Road.
• Wilcox Drive will be closed at Sevier Avenue.
City officials said detour routes will be available for drivers on Sevier Avenue and Watauga and Sullivan streets. All streets leading into Center Street along the route will be closed as needed.
Beginning at 10 a.m., Main Street will be closed from Cumberland Street to Shelby Street. All side streets leading into this area of Main Street will also be closed at the alleyways. The downtown parking garage will be accessible.
City officials said the closures will be lifted at the conclusion of the fireworks display, according to a press release.
The GTO Club of America Car Show will start at 11 a.m. on Cherokee Street. This will last until 2:30 p.m.
Finally, the day will end with concerts and bangs.
At 5 p.m., those going to the see the fireworks and concert will be able to start setting up for Red, White and Boom. The Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute band will play at 6:30 p.m., and 38 Special will follow.
There will be food trucks at the event.
The concert itself is free.
As the concert ends, the fireworks will start at approximately 9:45 p.m.