KINGSPORT — The annual Red Ribbon Week march and celebration returns to the Model City next week.
The event will take place in the Riverview neighborhood (301 Louis St.) on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
The march and celebration are being held thanks to a partnership between the South Central Kingsport Community Development, the Kingsport Police Department, the Kingsport Housing and Redevelopment Authority, Kingsport Parks and Recreation, Girls Inc., the Boys and Girls Club, Central Baptist Church, New Vision Youth and the SCAD (Sullivan County Anti-Drug) Coalition.
Following the march, dinner will be served at 5 p.m. at Central Baptist Church, 301 Carver St. Guest speakers include Melony Ison with the SCAD Coalition and James Scales, the youth minister of Central Baptist Church.
The theme for this year’s poster and essay contest is “Drug Free Looks Like Me,” with first-, second- and third-place winners. This theme was created by Marin Wurst, a seventh- grader at Solon Middle School in Solon, Ohio.
For more information about the event, contact Johnnie Mae Swagerty at (423) 429-7554 or Melony Ison at (423) 742-1025.
ABOUT THE RED RIBBON Week MARCH
Enrique “Kiki” Camarena was a special agent who worked for the Drug Enforcement Administration. In 1985, he was kidnapped by drug traffickers in Guadalajara, Mexico. His murder and death brought anger to the community and was a catalyst for the Red Ribbon Campaign.
Together in Camarena’s honor, parents and youth in communities nationwide began wearing Red Ribbons as a symbol of their commitment to raise awareness around his killing and the destruction caused by drugs in America.
The National Family Partnership sponsored the first National Red Ribbon Campaign in 1988.
National Family Partnership, formerly the National Federation of Parents for Drug Free Youth, was established as a grassroots, nonprofit organization in 1980 by a handful of concerned and determined parents who were convinced they should begin to play a leadership role in drug prevention.
Since its founding 30 years ago, NFP has devoted its efforts to the well-being of youth. Today, NFP is a national leader in drug-prevention education and advocacy. Its mission is to lead and support our nation’s families and communities in nurturing the full potential of healthy, drug-free youth.
For more information, visit www.redribbon.org.